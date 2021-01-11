Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NZ central bank says it was not specific target of cyberattack

01/11/2021 | 01:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WELLINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank said on Monday a cyberattack that breached its data systems also affected other users of a third-party application and that it was not a specific target of the hack.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said a file sharing service provided by California-based Accellion was illegally accessed.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the file sharing service, used by the bank to share information with external stakeholders, has been taken offline during investigations and that it would take time to determine the full impact of the breach.

"We have been advised by the third party provider that this wasn’t a specific attack on the Reserve Bank, and other users of the file-sharing application were also compromised," Orr said in a statement.

RBNZ declined to provide further details on who was behind the attack and how it was discovered, saying such information could affect the investigation and efforts to contain the breach.

"Our core functions and New Zealand’s financial system remain sound," said Orr.

"This includes our markets operations and management of the cash and payments systems."

This breach comes just months after New Zealand's stock exchange operator was targeted in a series of distributed denial of service attacks that overwhelmed its website.

Dave Parry, Professor of Computer Science at Auckland University of Technology, said the attack on RBNZ was more sophisticated than the one on the exchange, and that the possibility of state-backed actors' involvement could not be ruled out.

"Past attacks have been identified as state-backed so the government would be looking closely into this," he said.

RBNZ has said it was working with domestic and international cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident.

There has been an escalation in cyberattacks over the past year, with the government Computer Emergency Response Team saying attacks reached a record high last year.

Accellion did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29aNZ central bank says it was not specific target of cyberattack
RE
01:26aMost-traded shanghai steel rebar futures down more than 3%
RE
01:13aANALYSIS : Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin doesn't rest, and neither can you
RE
12:45aChina says WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins will arrive Jan. 14
RE
12:27aSingapore Airlines readies first U.S. dollar bond - term sheet
RE
12:26aMONGOLIA – Weekly press review 11 January 2021
PU
12:26aNUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : Congratulates anc celebrating 109th anniversary of existence
PU
12:22aBitcoin hits one-week low as rising U.S. yields dent rally
RE
12:19aChina's factory prices fall at slowest pace in 10 months in December
RE
12:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Exclusive - Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China
3MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Marriott, BlueCross suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against Biden..
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Goldman, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products aft..
5China's factory prices fall at slowest pace in 10 months in December

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ