NZ central bank says it was not specific target of cyberattack

WELLINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank
said on Monday a cyberattack that breached its data systems also
affected other users of a third-party application and that it
was not a specific target of the hack.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said a file sharing
service provided by California-based Accellion was illegally
accessed.
RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the file sharing service, used
by the bank to share information with external stakeholders, has
been taken offline during investigations and that it would take
time to determine the full impact of the breach.
"We have been advised by the third party provider that this
wasn’t a specific attack on the Reserve Bank, and other users of
the file-sharing application were also compromised," Orr said in
a statement.
RBNZ declined to provide further details on who was behind
the attack and how it was discovered, saying such information
could affect the investigation and efforts to contain the
breach.
"Our core functions and New Zealand’s financial system
remain sound," said Orr.
"This includes our markets operations and management of the
cash and payments systems."
This breach comes just months after New Zealand's stock
exchange operator was targeted in a series of distributed denial
of service attacks that overwhelmed its website.
Dave Parry, Professor of Computer Science at Auckland
University of Technology, said the attack on RBNZ was more
sophisticated than the one on the exchange, and that the
possibility of state-backed actors' involvement could not be
ruled out.
"Past attacks have been identified as state-backed so the
government would be looking closely into this," he said.
RBNZ has said it was working with domestic and international
cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident.
There has been an escalation in cyberattacks over the past
year, with the government Computer Emergency Response Team
saying attacks reached a record high last year.
Accellion did not immediately respond to request for
comment.
