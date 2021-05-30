NZ central bank says stimulus still needed amid pandemic uncertainties

WELLINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) would prefer to have monetary stimulus in place
for a longer period of time than take it away too quickly, a
senior official said on Monday.
New Zealand's central bank held interest rates last week,
but hinted at a hike as early as September next year, becoming
one of the first advanced economies to signal a move away from
the stimulatory settings adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RBNZ Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said the
implications of COVID-19 were not yet over so a similar amount
of monetary stimulus was still needed as was required back in
February.
"Our messages around having stimulus in place for a
considerable period of time, being patient and our least regret
is keeping stimulus in place for too long rather than taking it
away too quickly, all of those messages stay in place," Hawkesby
said in an interview.
Hawkesby said the official cash rate (OCR) projections RBNZ
released last week were conditional on a number of underlying
assumptions that need to fall in place to allow the bank to
remove some stimulus at the back end of next year.
