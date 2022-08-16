Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NZ dlr jumps after rate hike, hawkish stance; Aussie hit by jobs data miss

08/16/2022 | 10:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar rallied on Wednesday after the central bank reinforced its hawkish policy stance alongside its seventh straight rate hike, while the Australian dollar tumbled after wage growth data missed forecasts.

The news from the antipodes helped provide direction to markets that had been drifting ahead of the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

The kiwi gained 0.58% to $0.6377 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked rates by an expected 50 basis points, and pointed to the need to bring forward the timing of future rate increases.

Across the Tasman Sea, the Australian dollar fell as much as 0.5% after data showed Australian wage increases missed forecasts and lagged badly behind inflation. It has since pared those losses to trade down 0.2%, holding back just above the symbolic $0.7 level. [

Elsewhere, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six main peers, was at 106.39, steady in morning trade, having ended Tuesday largely unchanged.

The index has recovered most of the ground it lost last week after cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation but remains well off its mid July top of 109.29.

"The Fed's beef with the market in recent days and weeks has been that they (the Fed) don't subscribe to the market's view that it will be cutting rates in 2023," said Ray Attrill, global head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

"So if there are things in the minutes that push back against that notion, and that leads to a repricing of the U.S. rate curve for 2023, that could be a catalyst for a reversal of the U.S. dollar weakness that has characterised this last month or so."

He said that also of interest is whether the recent equity market rally would continue, as risk sentiment and the U.S. dollar had been negatively correlated in recent months.

The euro was steady at $1.0177 after squeezing out small gains overnight, and sterling was last fetching $1.2111.

The Japanese yen was at 134.1 in early Asia. The currency has been a major beneficiary of the softer dollar and firmed to as much as 131.7 per dollar last week, but has since given back some of those gains.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was back hovering around $24,000, down from a two month high of $25,200 hit Monday.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.24% 0.89968 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.29% 0.6881 Delayed Quote.8.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.37% 93.904 Delayed Quote.11.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.29% 1.10368 Delayed Quote.3.98%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.29% 0.66478 Delayed Quote.0.30%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.27% 0.70012 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -1.07% 23461.8 End-of-day quote.-44.18%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.89% 23886.3 End-of-day quote.-49.96%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.36% 1.72909 Delayed Quote.-7.83%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.07% 1.18995 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) 0.08% 1.90846 Delayed Quote.-4.18%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.21059 Delayed Quote.-10.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.21% 1.11158 Delayed Quote.1.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.764959 Delayed Quote.9.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.7781 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.04% 12934.35 Real-time Quote.6.28%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.31% 1.45301 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) 0.02% 1.60371 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.04% 1.01733 Delayed Quote.-10.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.30% 0.018011 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.23% 0.012393 Delayed Quote.4.86%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012607 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 1.00% 31.32 Delayed Quote.6.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.02% 0.63424 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) 0.26% 1.428388 Delayed Quote.3.43%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.04% 0.982965 Delayed Quote.11.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aNASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch
RE
12:05aANALYSIS : Action wanes at U.N. to isolate Russia almost six months into Ukraine war
RE
08/16Corn recovers from 1-week low; U.S. weather, Ukrainian shipments weigh
RE
08/16Liz Cheney accuses Trump of 'insidious lie' about FBI search of his home
RE
08/16Trump-backed challenger beats Republican Liz Cheney in U.S. midterm primary
RE
08/16New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
RE
08/16Costa Rica eyes raising $2.7 billion via sale of state financial assets
RE
08/16Massachusetts AG reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo
RE
08/16Citi appoints Aveline San as Hong Kong and Macau chief executive
RE
08/16Japan's Nikkei surpasses 29,000-mark on Wall St rally overnight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Dexus, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
2NG Energy International : Interim Financial Statements - Q2
3Liz Cheney accuses Trump of 'insidious lie' about FBI search of his hom..
4New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
5Factbox-'You'll be glad you bought a flamethrower': The tweets of Elon ..

HOT NEWS