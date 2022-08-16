NZ dlr jumps after rate hike, hawkish stance; Aussie hit by jobs data miss

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar rallied
on Wednesday after the central bank reinforced its hawkish
policy stance alongside its seventh straight rate hike, while
the Australian dollar tumbled after wage growth data missed
forecasts.
The news from the antipodes helped provide direction to
markets that had been drifting ahead of the release of minutes
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting.
The kiwi gained 0.58% to $0.6377 after the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand hiked rates by an expected 50 basis points,
and pointed to the need to bring forward the timing of future
rate increases.
Across the Tasman Sea, the Australian dollar fell
as much as 0.5% after data showed Australian wage increases
missed forecasts and lagged badly behind inflation. It has since
pared those losses to trade down 0.2%, holding back just above
the symbolic $0.7 level. [
Elsewhere, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback
against six main peers, was at 106.39, steady in morning trade,
having ended Tuesday largely unchanged.
The index has recovered most of the ground it lost last week
after cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation but remains well off
its mid July top of 109.29.
"The Fed's beef with the market in recent days and weeks has
been that they (the Fed) don't subscribe to the market's view
that it will be cutting rates in 2023," said Ray Attrill, global
head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
"So if there are things in the minutes that push back
against that notion, and that leads to a repricing of the U.S.
rate curve for 2023, that could be a catalyst for a reversal of
the U.S. dollar weakness that has characterised this last month
or so."
He said that also of interest is whether the recent equity
market rally would continue, as risk sentiment and the U.S.
dollar had been negatively correlated in recent months.
The euro was steady at $1.0177 after squeezing out
small gains overnight, and sterling was last fetching
$1.2111.
The Japanese yen was at 134.1 in early Asia. The
currency has been a major beneficiary of the softer dollar and
firmed to as much as 131.7 per dollar last week, but has since
given back some of those gains.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was back hovering
around $24,000, down from a two month high of $25,200 hit
Monday.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)