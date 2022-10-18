Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

NZ dollar jumps on rate hike bets, risk-on rally, Aussie lags

10/18/2022 | 01:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar jumped on Tuesday, buoyed by rising expectations that the its central bank will have to hike more aggressively and improved investor confidence, while the Aussie also reversed earlier losses.

Headlines that the Bank of England was likely to delay the sale of billions of pounds in government bonds in a bid to encourage greater stability in gilt markets boosted risk sentiment. Sterling extended gains against the dollar.

The kiwi dollar rose 1.2% to $0.5703, having also jumped 1.3% overnight and pulling further away from the recent 2-1/2 year trough of $0.5512.

The Aussie had less luck, although it did reverse earlier losses to be up 0.6% to $0.6327 late in Asia. It gained 1.5% overnight.

Overnight, Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy subsidy on Monday.

"FX markets are likely to remain driven by the Fed's repricing, lingering UK risks and geopolitics, keeping FX volatility elevated," said analysts at Barclays.

Official data on Tuesday showed annual inflation in the New Zealand ran at 7.2% in the third quarter, far outpacing expectations in a Reuters poll for a 6.6% annual rise. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.2%.

The blockbuster figures have prompted markets to price in a near 70% probability that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand would hike by 75 basis points at its policy meeting next month, with rates now seen peaking around 5.3%.

Two-year swap rates jumped to 5.13%, suggesting that markets have priced in another 25bp hike.

The likely hawkishness from RBNZ sent traders to buy the kiwi against the Aussie, which fell 0.6% to NZ$1.1080, the lowest level in more than a month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday also outlined the reasons behind its surprise move to go with a smaller 25 basis point hike, citing domestic and global uncertainties.

However, inflation ran at a 21-year high of 6.1% in the June quarter and is thought to have accelerated to 6.9% in the September quarter, which would pile pressure on the RBA to follow its global peers. (Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.31% 1.10947 Delayed Quote.5.02%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.37% 0.63195 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.81% 145.4 Delayed Quote.-22.25%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.34% 1.99948 Delayed Quote.1.55%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.34% 1.13903 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.30% 0.73125 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) -0.52% 1.73065 Delayed Quote.5.12%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 0.98577 Delayed Quote.-14.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.012183 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.68% 0.56956 Delayed Quote.-18.62%
Latest news "Economy"
01:25aCopper falls on demand worries as China sticks with zero-COVID stance
RE
01:25aSterling jumps vs dollar on UK U-turn; yen scrabbles off 32-year trough
RE
01:20aNZ dollar jumps on rate hike bets, risk-on rally, Aussie lags
RE
01:20aEU could aid Ukraine reconstruction without credit rating hit - Scope
RE
01:18aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee jumps as UK fiscal budget turnaround brings cheer
RE
01:15aIndonesia's PLN in talks with investors over early retirement of coal plants
RE
01:11aOil prices rise on softer U.S. dollar, supply woes
RE
01:08aPhilippines monitoring developments, looking at market intervention - minister
RE
01:05aMarketmind: Good Will Hunting
RE
12:57aJapanese stocks rebound as U.S. futures rise
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman to merge investment banking, trading as Marcus takes backseat
2BYD Co. Shares Rise Sharply After Strong Third-Quarter Guidance
3Australia, Singapore sign 'green economy' pact
4BoE set to delay quantitative tightening until gilt markets calm -FT
5LG : Chem to Introduce Next-Generation Sustainable Materials Technologi..

HOT NEWS