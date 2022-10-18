NZ dollar jumps on rate hike bets, risk-on rally, Aussie lags

SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar jumped
on Tuesday, buoyed by rising expectations that the its central
bank will have to hike more aggressively and improved investor
confidence, while the Aussie also reversed earlier losses.
Headlines that the Bank of England was likely to delay the
sale of billions of pounds in government bonds in a bid to
encourage greater stability in gilt markets boosted risk
sentiment. Sterling extended gains against the dollar.
The kiwi dollar rose 1.2% to $0.5703, having also
jumped 1.3% overnight and pulling further away from the recent
2-1/2 year trough of $0.5512.
The Aussie had less luck, although it did reverse earlier
losses to be up 0.6% to $0.6327 late in Asia. It gained
1.5% overnight.
Overnight, Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped
Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her
vast energy subsidy on Monday.
"FX markets are likely to remain driven by the Fed's
repricing, lingering UK risks and geopolitics, keeping FX
volatility elevated," said analysts at Barclays.
Official data on Tuesday showed annual inflation in the
New Zealand ran at 7.2% in the third quarter, far outpacing
expectations in a Reuters poll for a 6.6% annual rise. On a
quarter-on-quarter basis, the consumer price index (CPI) rose
2.2%.
The blockbuster figures have prompted markets to price in a
near 70% probability that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand would
hike by 75 basis points at its policy meeting next month, with
rates now seen peaking around 5.3%.
Two-year swap rates jumped to 5.13%,
suggesting that markets have priced in another 25bp hike.
The likely hawkishness from RBNZ sent traders to buy the
kiwi against the Aussie, which fell 0.6% to NZ$1.1080, the
lowest level in more than a month.
The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday also outlined
the reasons behind its surprise move to go with a smaller 25
basis point hike, citing domestic and global uncertainties.
However, inflation ran at a 21-year high of 6.1% in the June
quarter and is thought to have accelerated to 6.9% in the
September quarter, which would pile pressure on the RBA to
follow its global peers.
