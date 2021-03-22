NZ dollar near 3-month low, Aussie weakens as oil underperforms

SYDNEY, March 23 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar on
Tuesday hovered near its lowest levels this year as investors
bet measures to cool its red-hot housing market will lessen the
likelihood of rate hikes, while continued weakness in commodity
markets hit the Aussie dollar.
The kiwi dollar weakened 0.8% to $0.7105 against
the greenback, a level it has only breached four times this year
and less than a 10th of a cent away from its 2021 trough of
$0.7097.
The Australian dollar was down 0.41% at $0.7713
during midday trading, reversing previous session's gains that
were driven by an easing in 10-year U.S. bond yields.
Oil prices were more than 1% lower on Tuesday on concerns
that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will
dampen a recovery in fuel demand and as producers cut prices,
indicating ample oil supply.
"We have seen some of the commodity markets still
underperforming after the sell-off in oil on Thursday, and that
has really hit some of these commodity-related currencies such
as the Aussie, the kiwi and the Canadian dollar," said Steven
Dooley, APAC currency strategist at Western Union Business
Solutions.
New Zealand on Tuesday introduced a raft of measures to cool
its housing market, slugging investors with higher taxes and
promising to boost supply, which should take off some of the
pressure on the central bank to hike rates, strategists said.
"This will add caution around official cash rate hikes via
less-than-otherwise housing-induced domestic momentum,"
Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp analysts said.
New Zealand government bonds rose with yields
about 5-9 basis points lower at the shorter end of the curve,
and the 10-year bond yield falling 7 basis points to 1.715%, the
lowest since March 12.
The Australian 10-year government bond yield was unchanged
at 1.75% while the futures contract was three ticks
higher at 98.225, implying a yield of 1.77%.
There was little in the economic calendar on Tuesday but
traders will be focused on fresh comments from Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen due at a
Congressional hearing later in the day.
