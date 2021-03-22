Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NZ dollar near 3-month low, Aussie weakens as oil underperforms

03/22/2021 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, March 23 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar on Tuesday hovered near its lowest levels this year as investors bet measures to cool its red-hot housing market will lessen the likelihood of rate hikes, while continued weakness in commodity markets hit the Aussie dollar.

The kiwi dollar weakened 0.8% to $0.7105 against the greenback, a level it has only breached four times this year and less than a 10th of a cent away from its 2021 trough of $0.7097.

The Australian dollar was down 0.41% at $0.7713 during midday trading, reversing previous session's gains that were driven by an easing in 10-year U.S. bond yields.

Oil prices were more than 1% lower on Tuesday on concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will dampen a recovery in fuel demand and as producers cut prices, indicating ample oil supply.

"We have seen some of the commodity markets still underperforming after the sell-off in oil on Thursday, and that has really hit some of these commodity-related currencies such as the Aussie, the kiwi and the Canadian dollar," said Steven Dooley, APAC currency strategist at Western Union Business Solutions.

New Zealand on Tuesday introduced a raft of measures to cool its housing market, slugging investors with higher taxes and promising to boost supply, which should take off some of the pressure on the central bank to hike rates, strategists said.

"This will add caution around official cash rate hikes via less-than-otherwise housing-induced domestic momentum," Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp analysts said.

New Zealand government bonds rose with yields about 5-9 basis points lower at the shorter end of the curve, and the 10-year bond yield falling 7 basis points to 1.715%, the lowest since March 12.

The Australian 10-year government bond yield was unchanged at 1.75% while the futures contract was three ticks higher at 98.225, implying a yield of 1.77%.

There was little in the economic calendar on Tuesday but traders will be focused on fresh comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen due at a Congressional hearing later in the day. (Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.29% 0.96688 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.41% 83.83 Delayed Quote.5.89%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.09% 1.08687 Delayed Quote.0.86%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.35% 0.71258 Delayed Quote.5.48%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.41% 0.7713 Delayed Quote.0.37%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.31% 1.79514 Delayed Quote.0.88%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.03% 1.73574 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.18% 86.716 Delayed Quote.7.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.04% 0.73697 Delayed Quote.6.91%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.40% 1.54676 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 64.02 Delayed Quote.21.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.39% 0.88943 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY 1.31% 24.77 Delayed Quote.11.44%
WTI -0.48% 60.973 Delayed Quote.23.99%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10aIndian shares rise as bank stocks gain
RE
12:10aIndonesia GDP seen down 1.0% to 0.1% y/y in Q1 -fin min
RE
12:07aWORLD BANK  : Moldova - Blueing the Black Sea Consultations
PU
03/22China to promote use of safe international travel pass with Russia
RE
03/22China to extend favourable tax policies to private firms, cinemas hit by COVID-19
RE
03/22Travel Industry Urges White House to Set a Timeline to Reopen International Travel
PU
03/22RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on March 22, 2021
PU
03/22NZ dollar near 3-month low, Aussie weakens as oil underperforms
RE
03/22Asian stocks shed gains as China worries grow
RE
03/22Former Japan bank regulator Endo to advise on digital currencies at cryptocurrency exchange DeCurret
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork discloses $3.2 billion loss in 2020 as it seeks SPAC deal - source
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Box explores sale amid pressure from Starboard - sources
3CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : Shares in Singapore's CapitaLand surge on restructuring plan
4Recursion Pharmaceuticals Files for IPO; Backers Include Bayer, Lux Ventures
5MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICROCHIP :'s SyncServer® S600 Series Time Server Now Defends Against GPS Jamming..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ