NZ's Sky Network Television proposes restructuring, layoffs

The media firm said it is also proposing to adopt a hybrid model for its customer care segment with one-third of its team based in New Zealand team and two-thirds in the Philippines.

The changes would see over 100 roles retained in Sky's New Zealand-based call centre and create about 200 roles in the Philippines, the media company said.

The company said it expects full implementation of the proposed changes to generate multi-million dollar permanent savings within two years. It did not give financial details.

