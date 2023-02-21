Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

NZ's Sky Network Television proposes restructuring, layoffs

02/21/2023 | 12:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -New Zealand's Sky Network Television Ltd on Tuesday said that it was proposing to outsource some of its technology and content operations to India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which could lead to roughly 90 roles being axed.

The media firm said it is also proposing to adopt a hybrid model for its customer care segment with one-third of its team based in New Zealand team and two-thirds in the Philippines.

The changes would see over 100 roles retained in Sky's New Zealand-based call centre and create about 200 roles in the Philippines, the media company said.

The company said it expects full implementation of the proposed changes to generate multi-million dollar permanent savings within two years. It did not give financial details.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED 0.00% 2.56 End-of-day quote.11.30%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -0.26% 3478.4 Delayed Quote.7.51%
Latest news "Economy"
12:25aSouth Korea's 'jeonse' rent-free renters hit by property downturn
RE
12:20aHSBC takes $300 million hit on Russia business sale, says deal on track for 2023
RE
12:19aRussia's space cargo ship likely damaged by external impact - Roscosmos
RE
12:18aHow to afford the big price tag of your lifetime 'bucket list'
RE
12:18aIndian carrier Spicejet to consider raising fresh capital
RE
12:17aIron ore prices jabbed higher by prongs of China demand, supply woes: Russell
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Subdued as -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Subdued as Rate Worries Linger
DJ
12:16aFPI selling in Indian stocks moderates in first half of Feb - NSDL data
RE
12:16aJesuits say abuse accusations against priest highly credible, restrictions tightened
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Nikkei slips as factory activity shrinks
2MediciNova Announces New Data Regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblast..
3Rupee likely to open flat; U.S. yields, RBI support in focus
4China stocks subdued, Hong Kong falls as geopolitical, recovery woes we..
5FPI selling in Indian stocks moderates in first half of Feb - NSDL data

HOT NEWS