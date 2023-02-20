NZ says cyclone damage could exceed $8 bln, announces emergency funding

WELLINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand warned on
Monday the final cost of the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle,
which has left at least 11 people dead, could rise above $8
billion as authorities announced emergency funding to help in
the recovery efforts.
The cyclone hit the North Island's northernmost region on
Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread
destruction. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle
New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.
"The required investment to reconnect our communities and
future-proof our nation's infrastructure is going to be
significant and it will require hard decisions," said Hipkins at
a news conference announcing an emergency NZ$300 million
($187.08 million) cyclone relief package.
Earlier on Monday Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the
total cost to government could be similar to the NZ$13.5 billion
(8.42 billion) it spent rebuilding Christchurch after the
devastating 2011 earthquake.
Robertson has been appointed Cyclone Recovery Minister, in
addition to his existing portfolio.
The interim package provides NZ$250 million to fix critical
roads across disaster hit regions, and a further NZ$50 million
in emergency support was set aside for businesses and primary
producers. More relief and re-building funding from the
government is expected.
Hipkins also extended the national state of emergency, which
was declared last week for only the third time in its history, a
further seven days to help the recovery and relief efforts.
Police have confirmed 11 deaths in circumstances related to
the cyclone, most of those have been in Hawke’s Bay in the North
Island. Roughly 2,200 people are still unaccounted for.
New Zealand police commissioner Andrew Coster told the AM
Show on Monday the number of deaths would likely rise, adding
that difficulty with communications is hampering efforts to make
contact with affected people.
New Zealand has deployed 60 Starlink satellites, built by
Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, with another 30 on the way, to plug gaps
in the telecommunications network as roughly 15,000 people
across the North Island remain without power.
Recovery efforts are continuing with search and rescue teams
still working in cyclone damaged areas, while power and
telecommunications remain down for some homes. Roads are closed
and people are reporting issues getting cash.
($1 = 1.6036 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer and Lewis Jackson; editing by Diane
Craft & Shri Navaratnam)