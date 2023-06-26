SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's trade minister said on Monday he had a positive discussion with his Chinese counterpart about Beijing joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), though he added all members would have to agree on its admission. (Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Kim COghill)
