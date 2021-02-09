Nabati Foods Announces New Foodservice Offering with COBS Bread and Beyond Meat®

COBS Bread has launched a plant-based Beyond Sausage® Arrabbiata Mini Pizza with Nabati Cheeze and Beyond Meat® Italian Sausage Crumbles at all 130 COBS locations across Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health conscious consumers, is proud to announce that its Nabati Cheeze product will be a key ingredient in COBS Bread’s plant-based Beyond Sausage® Arrabbiata Mini Pizza.

The plant-based mini pizza combines Beyond Meat®, Beyond Sausage® Italian Sausage Crumbles, roasted red pepper, chili flakes, and Nabati plant-based Cheeze on fermented Turkish dough base.

“We are very excited about this product launching across Canada,” Nabati CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “This delicious creation is another example of Nabati Foods serving the growing demand for clean, healthy, sustainable diet options for consumers everywhere in Canada. We worked hard to create a plant-based cheese product that doesn’t feel like a compromise, and the foodservice industry loves it because it actually melts like dairy cheese.”



Nabati is based in Edmonton, Alberta; its products are served across North America, and the Company has plans to expand distribution into Europe in 2022. The Company has distinct offerings in dairy, meat, and cheese alternatives. The products are kosher, vegan and GMO-free.

“After an exciting search to deliver a high quality plant-based cheeze that our customers will love, we are delighted to partner with Nabati to expand our plant-based offerings. Nabati’s cheeze helps to position our product as a delicious plant-based pizza, without sacrificing taste. We expect this product to quickly become a favourite for either those who are searching for a tasty plant-based pizza, those looking to reduce their meat and dairy consumption, or those just looking for a great tasting pizza,” said Brad Bissonnette, VP Marketing & Franchise Recruitment.

Find your local COBS at https://www.cobsbread.com/local-bakery/ to try the new plant-based mini pizza.

About Nabati Foods Inc.

Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati”) is a family-owned food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels.

