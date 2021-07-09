Log in
Nabati Foods Signs with Global Brand and Export Development to Bolster International Sales

07/09/2021 | 09:01am EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, has signed on with Global Brand and Export Development (“Global Brand”) to further boost Nabati’s export footprint, with a particular focus on Nabati Foods’ growing presence in Asia.

Global Brand is a domestic brokerage and international export sales company focused on natural, organic, ethnic, and specialty products. It has significant expertise assisting manufacturers, retailers, importers, and distributors and is a partner of KeHE.

“Nabati Foods is well-positioned to capture a strong foothold within the international market, and in particular, the Asian and Caribbean markets,” Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “We look forward to leading the evolution of food across the globe with our range of guilt-free products that don’t make taste a trade-off.”

“Consumers from all over the world are looking for new and innovative products to not only fill the newly created voids brought on by the pandemic, but also consumers are looking for healthier ways to enjoy their favorite food,” Global Brand Senior Vice President Felix Villa II said. “When we look for strategic partners to support and grow around the world, companies like Nabati Foods are the perfect candidate to fill those needs.”

Founded in Edmonton, Nabati products are served across North America. All Nabati products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

Nabati Foods recently built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to increase its production capacity by 700% to meet the growing demand for the Company’s products globally.

“Nabati’s presence throughout Asia represents a major financial opportunity for the company and we look forward to capitalizing on this growing market segment in the weeks and months ahead,” added Yehya.

Subscribe to updates about Nabati here: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

Find Nabati products at a location near you here: https://www.nabati.ca/a/store-locator

Learn more about Global Brand and Export Development here: https://www.gsmsllc.com

About Nabati Foods Inc.
Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati”), a family-founded food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

Find Nabati on Social Media: on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

For investment inquiries or further information, please contact: ir@nabatifoods.com

Disclosure and Caution

Completion of the financing is subject to a number of conditions, including ensuring the financing and listing application are compliant with CSE requirements. The transaction cannot close until the required conditions are satisfied and required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the financing will be completed as proposed or at all. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative – there is no active market for Company’s securities at this time. No regulatory body has reviewed or approved the terms to this financing.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the ability to complete the financing, the ability to satisfy the conditions required and approvals needed to complete the transaction, availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
