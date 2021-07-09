Nabati Foods Signs with Global Brand and Export Development to Bolster International Sales

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, has signed on with Global Brand and Export Development (“Global Brand”) to further boost Nabati’s export footprint, with a particular focus on Nabati Foods’ growing presence in Asia.



Global Brand is a domestic brokerage and international export sales company focused on natural, organic, ethnic, and specialty products. It has significant expertise assisting manufacturers, retailers, importers, and distributors and is a partner of KeHE.

“Nabati Foods is well-positioned to capture a strong foothold within the international market, and in particular, the Asian and Caribbean markets,” Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “We look forward to leading the evolution of food across the globe with our range of guilt-free products that don’t make taste a trade-off.”

“Consumers from all over the world are looking for new and innovative products to not only fill the newly created voids brought on by the pandemic, but also consumers are looking for healthier ways to enjoy their favorite food,” Global Brand Senior Vice President Felix Villa II said. “When we look for strategic partners to support and grow around the world, companies like Nabati Foods are the perfect candidate to fill those needs.”

Founded in Edmonton, Nabati products are served across North America. All Nabati products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

Nabati Foods recently built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to increase its production capacity by 700% to meet the growing demand for the Company’s products globally.

“Nabati’s presence throughout Asia represents a major financial opportunity for the company and we look forward to capitalizing on this growing market segment in the weeks and months ahead,” added Yehya.

About Nabati Foods Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati”), a family-founded food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

