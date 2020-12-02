Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nacha : Publishes 'The Story of Payments,' a Look at the Ever-Changing World of Payments from Barter to Smartphones

12/02/2020 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before anyone dreamed of using a smartphone to make a payment, people were exchanging shells for fresh fish or bushels of wheat. Over the centuries, the payments process has evolved to include currency, letters of credit, ACH, cards, checks and more.

This fascinating history is covered in a new book published by Nacha, "The Story of Payments – How the Industrialization of Trust Created the Modern Payments System."

"Technology and information are making payments smarter and faster," said Stephanie Prebish, AAP, CTP, Senior Director & Group Manager, Association Services at Nacha. "Understanding how payments evolved can provide perspective and teach us to improve payments into the future."

Written by industry veterans Richard Oliver and George Warfel Jr., "The Story of Payments" examines the crucial role that innovation has long played in driving change for the payments industry, and the principles underlying how payments continue to be innovated to meet society's needs.

But it's more than just history. Among the many other concepts examined, "The Story of Payments" looks at how trust continues to be crucial for a payment method to win acceptance – whether it's the trust that a government will back its currency, or the distrust cards have suffered because of fraud.

"I think trust has been essential to the payments system," said Warfel, adding that when a new form of payment lacks trust, that "makes it hard to get adopted."

"The Story of Payments" has been a labor of love for the authors. Oliver is the retired Executive Vice President at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and Warfel is currently General Manager, FinTech and Payments Strategy at Haddon Hill Group, and has been a payments leader at SRI International, IBM and PwC.

"Writing a book about payments was always in the back of my mind as a payments professional," said Oliver. When Warfel called one day and suggested it, "that tipped me from 'nice idea' to 'why not?'"

"The Story of Payments" is available for purchase through the Nacha Store. Additionally, the authors recently appeared on the debut edition of "Payments SmartCast," Nacha's new podcast, which is now available for download on Nacha's website.

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha's efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2019, 24.7 billion payments and nearly $56 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:
Heather McElrath
Nacha
703-561-3923
hmcelrath@nacha.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacha-publishes-the-story-of-payments-a-look-at-the-ever-changing-world-of-payments-from-barter-to-smartphones-301183357.html

SOURCE Nacha


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
08:47aTANZANIAN GOLD : Q3 MD&A – May 31, 2020
PU
08:47aTANZANIAN GOLD : Q3 Financial Statements – May 31, 2020
PU
08:47aKIN AND CARTA : Decentralised trials are here to stay
PU
08:47aGAZIT GLOBE : Q3 2020 - Presentation
PU
08:47aDIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Adapt or adopt?
PU
08:46aOil prices slip as market awaits output deal
RE
08:46aTREVALI MINING : IIROC Trade Resumption - TV.WT
AQ
08:46aENDO INTERNATIONAL : Completes Acquisition of BioSpecifics
PR
08:46aOne in 10 Paystubs Submitted to Lenders as Proof of Income are Fake
BU
08:46aNEWMONT : Announces Musselwhite Conveyor System Achieves Commercial Production
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ