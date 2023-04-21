(Reuters) - Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz has held talks with Exxon Mobil Corp, Halliburton and Chevron about projects in Ukraine as Kyiv looks to lure back foreign investment into its energy sector, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, chief executive of Naftogaz, told the FT that he held meetings in Washington with Halliburton and ExxonMobil in the recent days.

"We understand that it's rather hard for the private companies to step in during the war," he told the newspaper, adding that they are working on insurance mechanisms to protect their equity.

The talks with Exxon and Chevron are at an early stage and would take longer to yield results, the FT said.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)