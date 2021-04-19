Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nail Art Experts Fingernails2Go Appoints Salon Services as Its Distributor in the USA

04/19/2021 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Releases Hi Tech Countertop Nail Art Printer for Perfect Custom Nail Art Images

Today, Fingernails2Go, the leader in creative nail art, announced its new U.S. distribution partnership with Salon Services. The new distributor, based in Seattle, has a strong presence on the West Coast, providing great coverage for consumers wanting to have access to exclusive designs and technology. The beauty industry has taken notice of these innovative and artistic products from Fingernails2Go.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005609/en/

Fingernails2Go's Countertop Nail Art Printer, the perfect addition to any beauty business (Photo: Business Wire)

Fingernails2Go's Countertop Nail Art Printer, the perfect addition to any beauty business (Photo: Business Wire)

“Fingernails2Go, together with our partners HP and NewVision combine technology and fashion,” said Michael O’Hara, COO of Fingernails2Go. “We have been integral in revolutionizing advanced printing technologies for the nail art industry market. Countertop and kiosk machines are capable of printing intricate patterns in seconds, which makes the experience of beautiful nails fast and fun. Our products are of the highest quality and fun to use, delivering complex nail art for a special, customized experience.” The companies anticipate strong interest in the new offerings as pandemic restrictions ease and people can return to in-person shopping and salons.

Fingernails2Go printers feature the ability to print nail art images, patterns or photos onto a customer’s natural nail or onto press-on nails for later application. The company rolled out its famous kiosk for mall concourses and retail areas with substantial foot traffic. Michael added, “We have recently released our Countertop Nail Art Printer, which is a condensed version of the kiosk. It is perfect for salon environments as an add-on purchase or to draw in customers for an initial visit or special offer for retail locations looking to increase a customer base.”

Fingernails2Go is based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where it manufactures digital nail art printers. The custom printers leverage HP print technology and utilize FDA and EU cosmetic-regulatory compliant inks. A tablet is provided so customers can select a design from the extensive nail art library or use the intuitive Fingernails2Go App on their phone to upload any image. Designs can range from pictures of loved ones and friends, or patterns to complement a favorite outfit or event theme.

Salon Services has a presence with locations in 9 states with a variety of physical stores. These venues are ideal for demonstrating Fingernails2Go products. It has a superb distribution network with salons all over the U.S. Fingernails2Go are proud to announce Salon Services as a FN2G Distributor. Fingernails2Go nail art is the most perfect accessory for fashionistas. Nail art has been one of the most expressive ways to stand out and make a statement. The company was founded in 1980 and has grown steadily since, earning numerous industry awards along the way.

Fingernails2Go has plenty of room to grow. Nail care is a multi-billion-dollar industry, with ReportLinker projecting the worldwide nail care market to top $6 billion by 2027. Nail polish represents a further $7.5 billion in revenue. The U.S. Market, where Fingernails2Go is particularly active, is estimated at $2.7 billion.

For more information go to http://www.fingernails2go.com/

END

###


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aNOODLES & COMPANY  : aims for big growth, franchise expansion in 2022
AQ
10:41aDONALD TUSK : Stop Russian aggression by cancelling Nord Stream 2
AQ
10:41aMANCHESTER UNITED  : Former BT boss Gavin Patterson approached over Super League top job
AQ
10:41aVALUE EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:41aNATIONAL GRID  : Mass Save Sponsors Win 2021 Energy Star Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award
PU
10:41aIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA  : COVID-19 in Argentina 04/19/2021
PU
10:41aPRESS RELEASE : Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - Supervisory Board change
DJ
10:41aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.  : - Supervisory Board change
EQ
10:40aELUMEO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
10:40aSEC Charges Binary Options Trading Platform and Two Top Executives with Fraud
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ