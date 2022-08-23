Log in
Najib leaves court with police escort after 1MDB conviction upheld

08/23/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Malaysia's top court sends former Malaysian PM Najib Razak to jail as he loses final appeal

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (Reuters) - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak left court in a black vehicle with a police escort on Tuesday, shortly after he was ordered to begin a 12-year prison sentence on charges related to the multi-billion dollar 1MBD graft scandal.

He was seen leaving Malaysia's top court by a Reuters witness although his destination remains unclear.

(Reporting by Hasnoor Hussain; Editing by John Geddie)


© Reuters 2022
