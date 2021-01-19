Name Change to Two Xtrackers ETFS to Better Reflect Multifactor Approach

DWS, one of the world’s leading asset managers, announced name changes today to two of its Xtrackers ETFs to better reflect their multifactor underlying strategies.

Effective January 28, 2021, the Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF and the Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF will change their names to the Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF and Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF, respectively.

The new names reflect the fact that the term “multifactor” has come into common usage as factor investing has become more popular within the investment community. The name change on the Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF to the Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF meanwhile will help to clarify for investors the nature of exposure the product provides, given the usage of the size factor within the index methodology results in a bias towards mid-cap securities.

"As multifactor investing becomes more popular, we expect increasing investor interest in these ETFs, so it is prudent to change the names at this point so as to give investors absolute clarity on the nature of the underlying indices, especially as the term 'multifactor' is now so ubiquitous," said Arne Noack, Head of Systematic Investment Solutions, Americas at DWS Group.

The name changes have no impact on the ETFs’ investment objectives, policies, investment strategies, or ticker symbols.

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with USD $892bn of assets under management (as of 30 September 2020). Building on more than 60 years of experience, it has a reputation for excellence in Germany, Europe, the Americas and Asia. DWS is recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major asset classes and solutions aligned to growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management – as well as our deep environmental, social and governance focus – complement each other when creating targeted solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground-knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, which guides our investment approach strategically.

DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing: with approximately 3,500 employees in offices all over the world, we are local while being one global team. We are investors – entrusted to build the best foundation for our clients’ future.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

ETF shares are not individually redeemable, and owners of shares may acquire those shares from the Fund, or tender such shares for the redemption to the Fund, in Creation Units only.

Consider each fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other important information can be found in the fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-855-DBX-ETFS (1-855-329-3837) or by viewing or downloading a prospectus at www.Xtrackers.com. Please read it carefully before investing.

Xtrackers ETFs are managed by DBX Advisors LLC (the Advisor), and distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS). The Advisor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, and is not affiliated with ALPS.

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF Risks: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Stocks may decline in value. Funds investing in a single industry, country or in a limited geographic region generally are more volatile than more diversified funds. Because the fund seeks to provide exposure to stocks based on the following multifactors – value, momentum, quality, low volatility and size – it is expected exposure to such investment factors will detract from performance in some market environments, as more fully explained in the fund’s prospectus. Performance of the Fund may diverge from that of the Underlying Index due to operating expenses, transaction costs, cash flows, use of sampling strategies or operational inefficiencies. An investment in any fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with that fund. Please read the prospectus for more information.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Stocks may decline in value. Because the fund seeks to provide exposure to stocks based on the following multifactors – value, momentum, quality, low volatility and size – it is expected exposure to such investment factors will detract from performance in some market environments, as more fully explained in the fund’s prospectus. Foreign investing involves greater and different risks than investing in US companies, including currency fluctuations, less liquidity, less developed or less efficient trading markets, lack of comprehensive company information, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. Funds investing in a single industry, country or in a limited geographic region generally are more volatile than more diversified funds. Performance of the Fund may diverge from that of the Underlying Index due to operating expenses, transaction costs, cash flows, use of sampling strategies or operational inefficiencies. An investment in any fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with that fund. Please read the prospectus for more information.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Certain statements contained in this release may be forward-looking in nature. These include all statements relating to plans, expectations, and other statements that are not historical facts and typically use words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Such statements represent management’s current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Management does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements: (i) the effects of adverse changes in market and economic conditions; (ii) legal and regulatory developments; and (iii) other additional risks and uncertainties, including public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus), war, terrorism, trade disputes and related geopolitical events.

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE

NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc. which offers investment products or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C. which offer advisory services.

DBX004760 (1/22) R-080784-1 (1/21)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006118/en/