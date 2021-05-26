Log in
Namely Selected as HR Tech Award Winner by Lighthouse Research & Advisory

05/26/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today announced it has been named “Best Comprehensive Solution” by industry analysts at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. Given its extensive functionality for HR, payroll, compliance, benefits, talent management, as well as managed benefits and managed payroll, Namely was recognized as an all-inclusive technology and services solution that solves the core challenges of businesses for mid-sized organizations.

Lighthouse Research’s annual HR Tech Awards are designed to help buyers understand the strengths of today’s HR tech firms. HR vendors are selected in the learning, workforce and talent categories through a comprehensive review of the problems their technology solves, in-depth software and company evaluations and an analyst conducted differentiation analysis. Since Lighthouse Research is known for setting the standard for excellence in HR technology, its long history of helping business leaders navigate the rapidly changing trends in human capital management make the awards particularly meaningful.

"Namely is known for its HR technology platform for midsized organizations, but it is increasing its focus on the service aspect of Software as a Service, which is a critical differentiator in the marketplace," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Namely CEO Larry Dunivan shared, “Our clients rely on Namely to solve core business problems; however, even more important is the role Namely plays in supporting their business acceleration. We’re honored to receive this award, especially since it reflects our deep commitment to providing mid-market companies with enterprise-class solutions.”

About Namely

Distinguished by its intense commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, HR technology leader Namely is an employer of choice that helps mid-sized employers and their employees thrive. Delivering and streamlining the complexities of recruiting, onboarding, time & attendance, performance management, benefits administration, compliance, payroll, and analytics from a single platform, Namely also offers Managed Payroll and Benefits services. The company further differentiates the client experience through personalized service and easy-to-use applications. Learn more at Namely.com and follow us @NamelyHR.


Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Jeanne Achille
The Devon Group for Namely
jeanne@devonpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS