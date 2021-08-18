Log in
Namibia central bank cuts 2021 growth forecast to 1.4% as it holds rates

08/18/2021 | 08:11am EDT
People walk past a logo of the Bank of Namibia at the company's headquarters in Windhoek

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia's central bank has cut its forecast for economic growth this year to 1.4% from an earlier forecast of 2.7%, its governor said on Wednesday, as the bank held its main lending rate at 3.75%.

Governor Johannes Gawaxab said the economy remained subdued during the first half of 2021, including sectors like tourism, mining, agriculture and construction.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2021
