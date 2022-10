WINDHOEK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Namibian economy is expected to grow 2.8% in 2022 and 3.4% in 2023, a mid-year budget review document by the government showed on Tuesday.

The budget deficit is projected to decline to about 5.3% of gross domestic product in the 2022/23 financial year compared to 5.6% estimated in the main budget in February 2022, according to the document. (Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)