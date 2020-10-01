Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Namibia fishing auction for COVID-19 cash flops

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:37am EDT

A fisheries auction in Namibia meant to pay for COVID-19 care has flopped, after bidders stumped up barely 1.3% of the $38 million offers accepted, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The government blamed speculators for the failure.

In August, the government said it would auction its 60% share of the annual horse mackerel and hake output by the end of October, to raise funds for equipment and medicines.

That 60% quota is normally reserved for state-owned company Fishcor, which has been caught up in a corruption scandal.

It included 11,000 tonnes of hake, 72,000 tonnes of horse mackerel and 392 tonnes of monk. But only 100 tonnes of hake, 1,517 of horse mackerel and 300 of monk had been allocated and paid for, Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi told reporters.

Of 628 million Namibian dollars ($37.74 million) in bids accepted, only 8.4 million was paid to the government, the minister said, adding that most of the bidders were speculators without history in the fisheries industry.

"We have learned good lessons from this auction and that will be valuable going forward," Shiimi said.

"In the future, punitive measures will be introduced including requirements for payment guarantees or bid securities before participation in the auction."

Namibia, a country of two million, has reported 11,265 cases and 121 deaths since the start of the outbreak in March, but its economy has been devastated and it is seeking 4.5 billion Namibian dollars in emergency loans from the International Monetary Fund.

Fishing is the third biggest contributor to Namibia's gross domestic product, after mining and agriculture, contributing around 10 billion Namibian dollars in foreign currency earnings annually.

($1 = 16.6410 Namibian dollars)

(Editing by Tim Cocks and Andrew Cawthorne)

By Nyasha Nyaungwa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : India's External Debt as at the end of June 2020
PU
03:56aFRENCH MANUFACTURING SECTOR RETURNS TO GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER : Pmi
RE
03:56aSouth Africa's rand firms as dollar loses ground
RE
03:54aJapan regulator to tell Tokyo exchange to prioritise recovery - source
RE
03:52aTokyo bourse changes hardware and restarts system to resume trading on Friday
RE
03:51aLondon stocks track Asia higher on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
03:48aBRITAIN, EU SPLIT ON STATE AID IN CRUNCH WEEK OF TRADE TALKS : sources
RE
03:45aRESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND : relaunches Insurance Act review
PU
03:37aFrance needs new pandemic business insurance law - minister
RE
03:37aNamibia fishing auction for COVID-19 cash flops
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : EXCLUSIVE: FDA widens U.S. safety inquiry into AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine - sources
4FUJITSU LIMITED : Tokyo Stock Exchange suspends day's trade after worst-ever system glitch
5AIRBUS SE : Rolls-Royce raising $6.5 billion to survive COVID cash crunch

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group