Namibia plans railway revamp to boost regional coal exports

CAPE TOWN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Namibia's state-owned
railway company TransNamib plans to shift coal exports from
Botswana off the road and onto rail by early next year,
potentially doubling exports via Walvis Bay port, its CEO said.
Land-locked Botswana has sought alternative routes to export
its coal as disruption to South Africa's railway lines impact
the commodity's route to Richards Bay port, the largest coal
terminal in Africa.
Demand for coal from Botswana, South Africa, and elsewhere
has surged since the European Union placed sanctions on Russian
coal. But those seeking to profit in the region face big
logistical challenges, with many currently trucking the fossil
fuel hundreds of kilometres to ports, a costly and inefficient
exercise.
"As the railways, we are looking at a short-to-medium-term
solution to move coal in Namibia by rail," said Johny Smith, CEO
of TransNamib. Shifting to rail would cut transportation costs
and enable miners to export more.
TransNamib plans to move around 50,000 tonnes of coal a
month off trucks and on to trains at Gobabis, a town in eastern
Namibia 110 km from the Botswana border and about 600 kms from
Walvis Bay.
Trucks would still have to carry coal from mines in Botswana
to Gobabis, though.
"We see first shipments from Gobabis to Walvis Bay via rail
by February or March of next year," Smith said. "We see it
increasing to maybe 100,000 tonnes or more, it's just
putting the capacity there from a rail perspective."
TransNamib is getting a 2 billion rand ($117 million) loan
from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and the
Namibian Development Bank, Smith said, to buy around 20 new
locomotives and 300 wagons, some of which would be used on the
Gobabis rail line.
A spokesperson for the DBSA said the loan would be finalised
by the end of March 2023.
The Southern African Railway Association said it was in
discussions with the EU and others about railway investments in
the region, including a planned "EU-Africa Global Gateway
Investment Package".
The EU did not immediately respond to a request for further
information.
