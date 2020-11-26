Namibia to make $1.74 mln upfront payment to global vaccine scheme

WINDHOEK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Namibia has approved an upfront
payment of 26.4 million Namibian dollars ($1.74 million) to the
COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the
World Health Organization, a senior health ministry official
said on Thursday.
The nation of 2.5 million people has registered just over
14,000 COVID-19 cases with 147 deaths, but its mining and
tourism-depended economy has been severely hit by the pandemic.
Unlike many other African countries, Namibia does not
qualify for subsidised vaccines under the COVAX scheme because
it is classified as an upper-middle-income country, like
neighbours South Africa and Botswana.
Ben Nangombe, executive director in the health ministry,
told Reuters that Namibia plans to make the payment as early as
next week, giving it the option to buy coronavirus vaccines for
20% of its population.
He added that Namibia was also considering bilateral deals
with vaccine manufacturers if the need arises, but for now,
COVAX was its preferred procurement route.
"We are not putting all our eggs in one basket, we will look
at other options even at bilateral level to see whether we will
be able to acquire these vaccines through other means. But for
now we are committed to the COVAX facility," Nangombe said.
"We would want to get a product that is easy to manage, easy
to roll out and easy to administer."
($1 = 15.2020 Namibian dollars)
(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa
Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Peter Graff)