STORY: Namibia's high court on Friday overturned two colonial-era laws that criminalized gay sex, in a landmark victory for the country's LGBTQ community.

"Today is really a momentous day for all Namibians who love human rights..."

Friedel Dausab, the activist who brought the case with the support of British-based non-governmental organization Human Dignity Trust, spoke to Reuters after the decision:

"For me personally, it means that my life will ... my love will never be a crime again. For the past 30 years, as a gay man, we've always been criminals on the run. Today, the court has declared this as unconstitutional and it means that younger, younger LGBT people, younger gay men, can dream of having a love that is no longer a secret. A love that is not a crime."

Consensual same-sex activity is prohibited in more than half of 54 African countries, according to one international organization supporting LGBTQ rights.

Namibia inherited the laws when it gained independence from South Africa in 1990, though same-sex acts between men were initially criminalized under colonial rule.

South Africa has since decriminalized gay sex.

Omar van Reenen, co-founder of the Namibia Equal Rights Movement, welcomed the court's judgment Friday:

"The LGBTQ community are in need of a beacon of hope because we are living in a climate of fear, from state sanctioned homophobia and hate speech that have claimed the lives of six LGBTQ Namibians in the past year, so, we need that beacon of hope and that message of love and unity and inclusivity from the court."

A law professor at the University of Namibia, said the court's order can be appealed by the Namibian government within 21 days.