Nancy Pelosi -Husband is at home and 'will be well'

After undergoing surgery for injuries suffered when attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder at the couple's home, Paul Pelosi came home and was surrounded by family, she said.

Paul Pelosi, age 82, a real estate and venture capital executive, "remains under doctors' care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence" back at home, the speaker said in a statement issued by her office.

The latest update on his condition came as U.S. immigration officials said that the man charged with the hammer attack, a 42-year-old Canadian citizen, has been in the United States illegally for 14 years.

The attacker was arrested on Oct. 28 at the San Francisco home of the Speaker after he allegedly forced his way into the residence, demanded to see Nancy Pelosi and then clubbed Paul Pelosi in the head.