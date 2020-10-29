Log in
Nancy Robinson Joins Corcoran Global Living As Chief Growth Officer

10/29/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

San Francisco, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living is pleased to announce the addition of Nancy Robinson to its executive team. She will be serving as Chief Growth Officer with responsibility for growing the Bay Area/Northern California footprint as well as overall company growth. Robinson brings a wealth of experience and success to the team and is enthusiastic about joining the fastest growing brokerage in the West.

Formerly with Coldwell Banker, she was extremely instrumental in recruiting, retaining and mentoring agents to record-breaking levels, creating staff synergy engagement, and moving languishing offices into highly competitive, award-winning branches. Her track record for streamlining operations while increasing growth and productivity is extraordinary. 

“CGL’s founding principle of putting people first really aligns with my beliefs in the real estate industry,” remarked Robinson. “I have always admired the Corcoran brand, and I believe that the California market is ready for a unique, recognized, luxury brand.”

Robinson’s new position will provide ample opportunity to exercise her collaborative expertise, and to foster an environment for open exchange of ideas, education and successes. Her philosophy of sustained growth, both for agents and for the company, includes encouraging the development of relationships with the communities served and consistent visibility. 

“We are very excited to welcome Nancy to our family,” commented Michael Mahon, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “Her stellar reputation and plan for strategic growth are a perfect fit for our vision of expansion and predominance in the industry.”

Robinson also has a heart for community and is actively involved in several projects near and dear to her, including Goldens Without Borders, a rescue organization for golden retrievers; St. Joseph’s Family Center, serving homeless and low-income families; and several breast cancer organizations. An avid hiker, she recently set a personal challenge to go on 50 hikes with 50 different people by her birthday of the same number. Last year, she and several family members hiked the Salkantay Trek in Peru over the Salkantay pass (15,000 feet) to Machu Picchu. 

She is definitely a woman on the move with an unstoppable pursuit of excellence. She may be reached at 408.203.7914.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group in New York, serves the California and Nevada markets with 32 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with over 800 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales in excess of $4.6 billion. With a forward-thinking leadership team and deep roots in real estate and notable private investment backing, Corcoran Global Living is poised for exponential growth into additional metro areas in the states where they operate. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

Attachment 

Melody Foster
Corcoran Global Living
4154263211
melody.foster@corcorangl.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

