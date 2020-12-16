Nanocellulose Market Research 2020-2024 | Industry Planning Structure for the New Normal | Technavio

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

American Process International LLC, CelluComp Ltd., and Celluforce will emerge as major nanocellulose market participants during 2020-2024

The nanocellulose market is expected to grow by USD 538.68 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nanocellulose market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nanocellulose Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The nanocellulose market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Nanocellulose Market Participants:

American Process International LLC

American Process International LLC operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers BioPlus nanocellulose technology, for producing a nanocellulose material, as well as many downstream applications using nanocellulose.

CelluComp Ltd.

CelluComp Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Curran, to produce similar products in Platelet form.

Celluforce

Celluforce operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a line of Cellulose NanoCrystals such as CelluForce NCC.

Nanocellulose Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Nanocellulose market is segmented as below:

Type Nano-fibrillated Cellulose Nano-crystalline Cellulose Bacterial Nanocellulose

Application Composites Paper Processing Oil And Gas Paints And Coatings Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



The nanocellulose market is driven by growing demand in packaging applications. In addition, other factors such as increasing demand for bacterial nanocellulose in biomedical applications are expected to trigger the nanocellulose market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

