Nanoform : to present at Avanza Börsdag on November 18th

11/11/2020 | 04:20am EST

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, will present at Avanza Börsdag on November 18th, 2020. The presentation and Q&A session are both in English, starting at 12.00 p.m. Stockholm time (1.00. p.m. Helsinki time). They will be broadcast live as a webcast at: https://financialhearings.com/event/12544. The presentation will also be available on Nanoform's website after the seminar.

To learn more about upcoming Nanoform financial events and company presentations, please visit Nanoform's investor calendar at: www.nanoform.com/en/investor-calendar

For further information, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations
hvh@nanoform.com / +46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to reduce attrition in clinical trials and enhance their molecules' formulation performance through its nanoforming services. The Company's patented and scalable Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS®) technology produces nanoformed API particles as small as 10nm. This enables poorly soluble molecules in the pharmaceutical pipeline to progress into clinical development by increasing their rate of dissolution and by improving their bioavailability. Nanoform's unique technology provides novel opportunities in many value-enhancing drug delivery applications. Nanoform's share is listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806.

For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nanoform/r/nanoform-to-present-at-avanza-borsdag-on-november-18,c3235122

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanoform-to-present-at-avanza-borsdag-on-november-18th-301170721.html

SOURCE Nanoform


© PRNewswire 2020
