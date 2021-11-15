Nanomix Completes Changes to Corporate Name and Ticker Symbol

Shares of Nanomix Corporation to Trade under Symbol “NNMX”

Nanomix Corporation (OTCBB: NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of mobile, affordable, point-of-care diagnostics, today announced the completion of its name change from Nanomix, Inc. to Nanomix Corporation and its ticker symbol from “BTHE” to “NNMX”.

The Company’s common shares begin trading on the OTC Market under the NNMX ticker symbol as of the opening of the Market today. The name and ticker symbol change follow the recently completed reverse merger between Nanomix, Inc. and Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: BTHE).

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix is the leader in the development of mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanomix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assays address the critical needs for faster diagnosis of critical infections as well as the rapid identification of current and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is developing a deep pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nano.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005415/en/