Nanopac Innovation : Market Update September 2021

Nanopac Innovation limited (NSX: NNO) is pleased to provide the following market and audit update.

Audit Update

The process of Australian audit the outstanding accounts by an Australian auditor is still progressing. The special purpose for 2019 accounts have been completed and submitted as part of the Malaysian Army tender. However, the audit work has been delayed by the Australian team being focused on other matters. The Company has been advised that those issues have been resolved and its accounts prioritized.

The Company expects information to be submitted to the auditor in the coming week, however, the auditor has advised that due to workload and availability of staff the audit is unlikely to be completed until October.

The first set of accounts should be full year accounts to 31 December 2019. At the time of lodging those accounts a schedule of anticipated lodgments dates for all other outstanding accounts will be provided.

The Company is working towards completing the audit process as soon as possible.

