Nanopac Innovation : Market Update September 2021

31 Highgate Cct Kellyville NSW 2155
Website: www.nanopacinnovation.com
ARBN 169 020 580
10 September 2021
The Manager
National Stock Exchange of Australia Ltd
Market and Audit Update
Nanopac Innovation limited (NSX: NNO) is pleased to provide the following market and audit update.
Audit Update
The process of Australian audit the outstanding accounts by an Australian auditor is still progressing. The special purpose for 2019 accounts have been completed and submitted as part of the Malaysian Army tender. However, the audit work has been delayed by the Australian team being focused on other matters. The Company has been advised that those issues have been resolved and its accounts prioritized.
The Company expects information to be submitted to the auditor in the coming week, however, the auditor has advised that due to workload and availability of staff the audit is unlikely to be completed until October.
The first set of accounts should be full year accounts to 31 December 2019. At the time of lodging those accounts a schedule of anticipated lodgments dates for all other outstanding accounts will be provided.
The Company is working towards completing the audit process as soon as possible.
Authorised by
Andrew Bristow
Secretary
Subsidiary:
NANOPAC (M) SDN BHD - 27 Jalan Raja Wali 2, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47100 Puchong, Selangor D.E. Malaysia.
|
Tel: +603 - 8070 7428
|
Fax: +603 - 8076 6487
|
NANOPAC INNOVATION SDN BHD - 27 Jalan Raja Wali 2, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47100 Puchong, Selangor D.E. Malaysia.
|
Tel: +603 - 8070 7428
|
Fax: +603 - 8076 6487
|
DNA PETROCHEM SDN BHD / SEGA LUBRICANT SDN BHD - 5, Jalan SC 8, Taman Perindustrian Sg. Chua, 43000 Kajang, Selangor D.E. Malaysia
|
Tel: +603-8959 6366
|
Fax: +03-8959 1366
|
NANOTEXTILE SDN BHD - 23 Jalan MJ 16, Taman Meranti Jaya, 47120 Puchong, Selangor D.E. Malaysia.
|
Tel: +603-80516990
|
Fax: +03-8051 3098
Disclaimer
Nanopac Innovation Limited published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 05:11:01 UTC.