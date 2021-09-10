Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nanopac Innovation : Market Update September 2021

09/10/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31 Highgate Cct Kellyville NSW 2155

Website: www.nanopacinnovation.com

ARBN 169 020 580

10 September 2021

The Manager

National Stock Exchange of Australia Ltd

Market and Audit Update

Nanopac Innovation limited (NSX: NNO) is pleased to provide the following market and audit update.

Audit Update

The process of Australian audit the outstanding accounts by an Australian auditor is still progressing. The special purpose for 2019 accounts have been completed and submitted as part of the Malaysian Army tender. However, the audit work has been delayed by the Australian team being focused on other matters. The Company has been advised that those issues have been resolved and its accounts prioritized.

The Company expects information to be submitted to the auditor in the coming week, however, the auditor has advised that due to workload and availability of staff the audit is unlikely to be completed until October.

The first set of accounts should be full year accounts to 31 December 2019. At the time of lodging those accounts a schedule of anticipated lodgments dates for all other outstanding accounts will be provided.

The Company is working towards completing the audit process as soon as possible.

Authorised by

Andrew Bristow

Secretary

Subsidiary:

NANOPAC (M) SDN BHD - 27 Jalan Raja Wali 2, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47100 Puchong, Selangor D.E. Malaysia.

Tel: +603 - 8070 7428

Fax: +603 - 8076 6487

NANOPAC INNOVATION SDN BHD - 27 Jalan Raja Wali 2, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47100 Puchong, Selangor D.E. Malaysia.

Tel: +603 - 8070 7428

Fax: +603 - 8076 6487

DNA PETROCHEM SDN BHD / SEGA LUBRICANT SDN BHD - 5, Jalan SC 8, Taman Perindustrian Sg. Chua, 43000 Kajang, Selangor D.E. Malaysia

Tel: +603-8959 6366

Fax: +03-8959 1366

NANOTEXTILE SDN BHD - 23 Jalan MJ 16, Taman Meranti Jaya, 47120 Puchong, Selangor D.E. Malaysia.

Tel: +603-80516990

Fax: +03-8051 3098

Disclaimer

Nanopac Innovation Limited published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update to Noteholders
PU
01:22aAKL UPDATE : Transport upgrades push forward
PU
01:22aAKL UPDATE : Supporting through our expertise
PU
01:22aAKL UPDATE : Merging the domestic and international terminal
PU
01:22aYATRA CAPITAL : Audited financial statements 31 March 2021
PU
01:22aCOMPAGNIE DES ALPES : CDA - Launch of Travelski Express
PU
01:21aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : to take a major step towards implementing its corporate strategy by relocating to Marienturm - space to be shared with BANK
EQ
01:21aPRESS RELEASE : CORESTATE to take a major step towards implementing its corporate strategy by relocating to Marienturm - space to be shared with CORESTATE BANK
DJ
01:20aBTV NEWS ALERT VIDEO : Galantas Gold Corporation - Northern Ireland's First Gold Mine
NE
01:16aEUROFINS : Will Be Included in the CAC 40 Index From September 17
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

11847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
2Santos : and Oil Search combine to create a regional champion of scale ..
3Attacking anti-vaccine movement, Biden mandates widespread COVID shots,..
4Malaysia end-Aug palm oil stocks jump 25% to 1.87 mln T -MPOB
5CVS Health : responds to latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations and tes..

HOT NEWS