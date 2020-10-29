Nanosilver Antimicrobial Film ‘POSTsilver™' Launches to Protect Against Viruses

Launching in Canada, the transparent smart material employs silver ion particles and NANOX™ technology to reduce surface bacteria and viruses by 99.9%

POSTsilver, a silver ion antibacterial film that is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses, is launching in Canada with an exclusive distribution agreement with Quebec-based company A2Z Wholesale Inc. POSTsilver is a transparent smart material created to protect high touch surfaces where retransmission of bacteria and viruses—like COVID-19—are most prevalent. POSTsilver easily adheres to a wide array of surfaces in highly trafficked areas including elevator buttons, door handles, grocery carts, desks, ATM machines, rideshare vehicles surfaces, restaurant counters, and more. While providing microbial protections, its clear material does not augment superficial characteristics for seamless, inconspicuous deployment.

POSTsilver achieves its antimicrobial properties from the positive-charged silver ions and the FDA certified antibacterial agent NANOX. This proprietary technology is set in transparent vinyl sheets for POSTsilver. According to the FDA, “Silver ions have broad spectrum antimicrobial activity against bacteria, fungi, and viruses and can rapidly kill microorganisms.”1 The positive-charged silver ions embedded into POSTsilver can break through bacteria cell walls, disrupt bacteria metabolism and DNA to eliminate the threat of infection.2 Tests conducted by the Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) laboratories demonstrated that POSTsilver reduces E. coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae by greater than 99.9% when tested for just 1 hour. Tests conducted for 24 hours also demonstrated a reduction of greater than 99.9% of harsh bacteria such as Staphylococcus and Salmonella.

The clear film continually breaks down potentially hazardous microbes as an added layer to regular cleaning and disinfecting regiments. The sheet’s adhesive sticks to any surface and is certified by third party labs to continually kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. The durable vinyl properties can last up to five years after installation.

Potential microbial agents on everyday shared contact points is an ongoing risk during the course of everyday interactions. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases found that COVID-19 was detectable for up to 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel.3 This makes engineering new solutions in addition to robust cleaning regiments ever more vital to health and safety.

“When the pandemic began, our family’s importing business knew we could be part of fighting COVID-19 by creating a medical division focused on sourcing critical disinfecting and protection supplies,” said Ishan Singh, A2Z COO. “We are in a unique position to deliver by being able to leverage A2Z expertise to source and create innovative sanitation products through our trusted networks and experienced supply chains. POSTsilver doesn’t just promise to combat deadly pathogens around us, but also offers peace of mind now and into the future.”

About POSTsilver

POSTsilver is a revolutionary antimicrobial film that can be applied to virtually any surface and is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses. This proprietary nanosilver antimicrobial technology is non toxic and provides sterilization, disinfection, and antimicrobial reduction for up to five years. The POSTsilver film easily installs on any flat or curved surface and ensures safety in school cafeterias and desks, on public transit, glass surfaces, ATMs or any touchscreens, as well as in offices and many other public places. Look for the POSTsilver label as a sign of safety on a variety surfaces in high touch areas.

Lean how we can help reduce microbes for your specific needs at POSTsilver.com

