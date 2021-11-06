Nansha highlights new import demonstration zone at CIIE

Nansha of Guangzhou is showcasing its new import trade promotion and innovation demonstration zone at the fourth China International Import Expo with the aim of attracting more investors and companies from different industries.

Located along the Pearl River, Nansha district in Guangzhou, a city in South China's Guangdong province, was last year named a demonstration zone for import businesses.

At this year's CIIE, which will take place until Nov 10, Nansha introduced new plans to accelerate the development of its imports, especially in terms of food, pharmaceutical and art. New policies will be launched to optimize the business environment and improve the efficiency and accessibility of public services.

Nansha also announced that six new platforms have been officially launched at the import demonstration zone. These platforms are a global airplane rental center, a comprehensive center for automobile trading and four distribution centers for cold chain logistics, global merchandise, food and beverage, as well as food supplies specially catered for the Greater Bay Area.

"Problems and difficulties are unavoidable when a foreign brand enters the Chinese market for the first time," Li Hui, vice-director of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao International Supply Chains Co Ltd, said at the launch of the platforms at the CIIE in Shanghai on Nov 5. "The new platform of global merchandise distribution will provide digital services and bring together outstanding providers and resources."

He added that the new platform will eventually integrate trade service and resources such as logistics, distribution and customs clearance and provide digital solutions and administration service for global corporations, he said.

The new bonded warehouse for artworks was also highlighted at Nansha's CIIE showroom. According to Yang Mei, president of the Greater Bay Area International Bonded Art Service Center, the objective of the warehouse is to create a safe, advanced and professional service chain for the trading of artworks. "We hope to become a cultural industry leader that connects Hong Kong and Macao, and achieve an annual import and export volume of 300 million yuan ($46.88 million)," said Yang.