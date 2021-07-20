Napier : sets up at Dubai's leading financial center in the Middle East with new DIFC office

Napier, provider of advanced anti-financial crime compliance solutions, has announced it has extended its global footprint by opening a new office at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the global financial centre and leading FinTech hub in the MEASA region.

Strategically located between East and West, DIFC is recognized as the leading financial center in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA). Located in the recently inaugurated Innovation Hub, part of the Dubai Future District, Napier’s new UAE base puts the RegTech provider at the center of the region’s largest collection of financial services companies.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “The world’s leading financial and FinTech institutions are based at DIFC and we are delighted to welcome Napier into the fold. Our new Innovation Hub is the region’s largest and most comprehensive innovation ecosystem and provides FinTechs at all stages of their evolution with unparalleled access to a community of like-minded entrepreneurs, experts and technology innovators such as Napier.

“We want to connect a wide range of large and small financial institutions and technology companies and create strong partnerships that will drive global innovation in the financial sector.”

Napier already works on AI-led anti-financial crime solutions with many organizations across MEASA, including Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, Central Bank of UAE and directly with DIFC. The RegTech has also made a number of key hires across support, sales, client and professional services that will be based in Dubai as it marks its further aspirations to continue to grow the region.

Greg Watson, Chief Operating Officer at Napier, said: “DIFC is recognized internationally as a leading global center for FinTech and building a presence here will enable us to better serve our clients operating both locally and in international markets. Innovations in technologies to improve financial compliance are a key part of the huge ambition that we see across the UAE as it strengthens its position as a modern global financial hub, so it’s very important for us to be here.”

Headquartered in London, Napier works with international customers and has a presence in North America, Australia and Dubai, while its foothold in APAC was also strengthened recently with key senior hires from the industry and the addition of new offices in Singapore and Kuala Lampur.

