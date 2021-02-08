Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Narodna Skupstina Republike Srbije : Great Potential for Cooperation between Iran and Serbia, Triumph of Wise Serbian Politics

02/08/2021 | 04:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr Vladimir Orlic with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Serbia H.E. Rashid Hassan Pour Baei.

Dr Vladimir Orlic pointed out that Serbia and Iran have a long tradition of friendly relations, reflected in the mutual support in international forums.

'I do not have to stress how important it is for us to have strong, principled support in that area, manifested in your country's decision not to recognize the illegitimate self-proclaimed independence of so-called Kosovo', Orlic said.

He emphasised the importance of parliamentary cooperation, which can be extremely effective in the relationship between the two countries, because both parliaments have parliamentary friendship groups, Iran with Serbia and Serbia with Iran. Orlic believes that there is room for improving cooperation in the field of culture and education, and especially agriculture, which the Iranian Ambassador agreed with, emphasising that Iran imports 17% of its seeds from Serbia. The Ambassador said that Iran is a large market pointing out that by adopting the Cooperation Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Field of Plant Protection and Plant Quarantine and plant quarantine, Serbia confirmed that it recognizes the potential of this market.

Speaking of the friendly relations between the two countries, Ambassador Pour Baei expressed hope that the two parliaments would intensify cooperation. The first opportunity for it could be the visit of a delegation of the Iranian Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, as well as a chance for additional negotiations in the field of agriculture and at the non-parliamentary level.

The Ambassador especially emphasised the importance of a possible visit by President Aleksandar Vucic to Iran, hoping that the epidemiological situation would soon allow for more intensive exchange of visits.

During the meeting, the officials agreed that it is necessary to establish direct banking cooperation between the two countries, to resolve the issue of payment transactions, as these are a precondition for all other types of cooperation. They also spoke about to the epidemiological situation, and Orlic stated that Serbia is among the leading countries in Europe in terms of the number of vaccinated citizens. He stressed that Serbia being the only country in Europe with such results is thanks to President Aleksandar Vucic and the Government's policy of cooperation and openness which gave it the opportunity to import COVID vaccines from all parts of the world. Ambassador Pour Baei agreed with this and praised the results of Serbia's international policy that led to successful vaccination, adding that Iran was in the last phase of testing the domestically produced vaccine, which the National Assembly Deputy Speaker congratulated him on, saying that Serbia too was on the way to domestic vaccine production.

Disclaimer

Narodna Skupstina Republike Srbije published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 09:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/07Dollar steadies after losses on payrolls
RE
02/07MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
RE
02/07Euro zone investor morale slips on lockdown, vaccine rollout woes
RE
02/07Japan bank regulator surveying impact of coronavirus restrictions on local economies -sources
RE
02/07EXCLUSIVE : Japan banking regulator conducting survey on regional economies, sources say
RE
02/07PHILIP GREEN : Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire
RE
02/07ASTRAZENECA : Sterling slips slightly versus dollar; speculators' net long position increases
RE
02/07ECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : to publish results of the Survey of Monetary Analysts
PU
02/07NARODNA SKUPSTINA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE : Great Potential for Cooperation between Iran and Serbia, Triumph of Wise Serbian Politics
PU
02/07RWE, Total, BP among winners in UK offshore wind leasing auction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION : Renesas agrees to buy Dialog Semi for $5.9 billion in cash
2PRESSURE GROWS ON HSBC OVER HONG KONG ACTIVIST TED HUI: Times
3SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
4Renesas agrees to buy Dialog Semi for $5.9 billion in cash
5APPLE INC. : Apple's Talks With Hyundai Break Down

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ