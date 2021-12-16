Narodna Skupstina Republike Srbije : PFG with Hungary Visits Hungarian Parliament

In the course of the visit, the delegation met with Hungarian Parliament Deputy Speaker Istvan Jakab, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Zsolt Nemeth, Chairman of the Committee on National Minorities Imre Ritter and Committee members, Head of the Serbian-Hungarian Parliamentary Friendship Group Laszlo B. Nagy, deputy heads of the Serbian-Hungarian Parliamentary Friendship Group Ljubomir Aleksov and Adam Steinmetz, and Deputy State Secretary for the Development of European Relations Jozsef Magyar.

The Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Hungary Predrag Rajic stressed that this visit further contributes to the strengthening of the Serbian-Hungarian alliance, the foundations of which were laid by President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Viktor Orban. He thanked Hungary for the support it provides to Serbia on its European path, saying that the current relations between the two countries are the best they have ever been. He went on to say that the Serbian Parliament's Friendship Group with Hungary has 92 members, which makes it one of the largest friendship groups. He pointed out that the current legislature of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia is one of the youngest in Europe, with women making up of 42% of it, which speaks volumes of the effort to affirm young men and women in political life.

The PFG members pointed out that the overall bilateral relations between the two countries are currently at the highest level in history, expressing hope that this dynamics of cooperation would continue after the elections scheduled for the spring of next year in both countries. The Hungarian side also gave unequivocal support for Serbia's European path, which is not only declarative but concrete and principled.

The officials pointed out that the position of minorities in both Serbia and Hungary is at a high level and would be further improved.

In the course of their stay in Hungary, the Serbian parliamentary delegation also met with Bishop Lukijan at the headquarters of the Buda Diocese of the Serbian Orthodox Church, as well as with representatives of the Serbian Self-Government in Hungary. The delegation also used their stay in Budapest for a visit to the "Nikola Tesla" school.