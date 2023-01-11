Narrow U.S. corn crop guesses may be biggest market threat on Thursday -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn
futures are trading at decade highs for the time of year while
soybeans are at their highest ever for the date, creating some
vulnerability ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s data
onslaught.
The agency’s reports, due on Thursday at noon EST (1700
GMT), can cause wild swings in CBOT futures if industry analysts
have incorrectly anticipated key numbers. The ever-important
U.S. corn crop may be most primed for a market miss due to an
alarmingly low range of guesses.
CBOT futures’ report day reactions are most closely linked
to U.S. corn and soybean production outcomes, and U.S. quarterly
stocks are likely the second layer of interest. Last year,
analysts practically nailed all those numbers, leading to
quieter trade.
But this year, analysts have allowed for a 156
million-bushel range on the 2022 U.S. corn harvest, the smallest
for the January report in 16 years. That range is only a third
as large as the five-year average and is driven by narrow
guesses in both area and yield.
Analysts peg the 2022 U.S. corn crop at 13.933 billion
bushels, basically unchanged from the prior forecast. The soy
crop is seen at 4.362 billion bushels, up 20 million from
November. The 115 million-bushel range in soy production is dead
on the five-year average for this report.
U.S. YIELDS
Analysts’ range on U.S. corn yield is a seven-year low and
for soybeans it is at least a 13-year low. Corn and soy yield
are seen at 172.5 and 50.3 bushels per acre, respectively, up
from 172.3 and 50.2 in November.
U.S. farmers did not have a banner corn crop primarily
because of drought in western areas. But that has no bearing on
whether January corn yield is higher or lower than in November,
as past outcomes in poor-yielding years are evenly split.
But the November-January soy yield tendency is very strong
with a near 90% chance of a higher yield in January when yields
were already below trend. That somewhat validates the trade
assumption.
However, analysts’ miniscule changes versus the November
yields are very uncommon, but not unprecedented. The 2021 corn
yield last January was unchanged from November, but otherwise
the trade is looking for the smallest January move in corn yield
in 14 years. The soy yield shift would be a 15-year low.
In the last decade, January corn yield differed from
November by less than 1 bpa only three times: for the 2015, 2016
and 2021 crops. The maximum November-January difference for
soybeans was 0.5 bpa, occurring three times in the last 10
years.
The November-January bean yield trend is split over the last
decade, increasing and decreasing five times each. Corn yield
was lower in January versus November in six of the last 10
years.
QUARTERLY STOCKS
Analysts expect U.S. corn stocks on Dec. 1, the end of the
first quarter of 2022-23, at a nine-year low of 11.153 billion
bushels and down 4% from the previous year. Dec. 1 soybean
stocks at 3.132 billion bushels would be down fractionally from
the prior year and up 6% from two years ago.
U.S. wheat stocks as of Dec. 1, the halfway point of
2022-23, are seen at a 15-year low of 1.344 billion bushels.
That is down 2.5% on the year but down an average of 29% versus
the prior five years.
Analysts are on a four-year streak of lowballing the Dec. 1
soy number, though they were too high in the six years prior to
that. The trade is on a three-year streak of over-guessing Dec.
1 wheat stocks after having been too low in the seven previous
years.
The recent Dec. 1 corn bias has been mixed and is skewed by
a huge over-estimation two years ago, which was when USDA was
making significant adjustments to past quarters’ corn stocks. A
large cut to March 1 stocks was made in June 2022, but the prior
four quarters had featured negligible adjustments.
ENDING STOCKS
Since U.S. corn production is seen largely unchanged,
analysts must be reducing 2022-23 U.S. demand based on an
average 57 million-bushel increase in their corn ending stock
estimate. The prediction of 1.314 billion bushels is 63 million
smaller than in 2021-22.
U.S. corn-based ethanol production fell off significantly
amid a frigid winter storm in December, and U.S. corn export
demand has been very slow.
The predicted 16 million-bushel rise in 2022-23 U.S. soybean
ending stocks to 236 million bushels is mostly in line with
production estimates, implying little to no changes anticipated
for demand. That compares with 2021-22 ending stocks of 274
million bushels.
WINTER WHEAT
The trade pegs U.S. winter wheat plantings at a seven-year
high of 34.485 million acres, reasonable considering prices at
planting were at 10-year highs for the date. But the recent
trade bias might suggest an even larger area.
Between 2000 and 2019, analysts under-guessed winter wheat
seedings only three times (2011, 2012 and 2018), but now their
estimates are on a three-year streak of being too low.
SOUTH AMERICA
Argentina’s crops remain under traders’ lenses as severe
drought threatens yields for a second straight year. Analysts
see Argentina’s soybean crop at 46.7 million tonnes, down from
USDA’s 49.5 million in December.
That is almost exactly what happened last January, when USDA
reduced the soy harvest to 46.5 million tonnes from 49.5 million
a month earlier. That 6% decline in January 2022 was the
sharpest, earliest change to Argentina’s beans that USDA had
made in well over a decade.
Argentina’s corn crop is seen falling more than 5% to 52
million tonnes from 55 million in December. Last January, USDA
reduced the corn harvest to 54 million tonnes from 54.5 million,
and that compares with a final of 51.5 million tonnes.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
