Nasdaq Climbs as Dow, S&P 500 Waver -- Update

11/11/2020 | 04:17pm EST

By Karen Langley and Will Horner

Technology shares lifted major indexes Wednesday, retaking the lead from the cyclical shares that had rallied in recent days on promising vaccine news.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, led by its information-technology sector, as of the 4 p.m. close of trading in New York. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 2%, a reversal after two days in the red, with the help of heavily weighted big tech stocks. Amazon.com shares advanced 3.2%, and Microsoft rallied 2.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1%, or about 21 points. The blue chips briefly rose above their all-time closing high from February in early trading before dropping back.

The megacap tech stocks that have powered markets higher in 2020 took a hit earlier this week as progress toward a Covid-19 vaccine prompted investors to begin rotating into cyclical sectors such as manufacturing and energy. The energy and financial groups are the S&P 500's top performers so far this week, though both are in negative territory for 2020. The technology sector, by contrast, is slightly negative for the week but is the leading sector in the S&P 500 year-to-date.

"Today we've got a little bit of a rebound in the technology trade," said Mike Stritch, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management. "It's back to the growth story today, but I think the bigger trend is one of an expected rotation into some of these more underperforming sectors and regions."

The rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine is likely to power the global economic recovery and lift stocks across sectors, giving momentum to a new leg of the market's rally, investors said.

"There is still a lot of money on the sidelines," said Altaf Kassam, European head of investment strategy and research at State Street Global Advisors. "With the optimism that the vaccines could now come, [that] means that some of that money could start to drift back in."

Still, some investors are focusing on the hurdles facing making a vaccine widely available, and questions about the size of the next fiscal stimulus package. Coronavirus hospitalizations set a record in the U.S. on Tuesday, a fresh reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

"What you are seeing over the last 24 hours is a tug of war between those who see the vaccine as a close-your-eyes moment and those who want to look at the risks now," said Jim McCormick, global head of desk strategy at Natwest Markets. "At the moment, the former group is winning."

Shares of large U.S. companies are also being supported by an earnings season that has beaten expectations. With most of the S&P 500 having reported results, analysts project third-quarter profits fell 7.5% from a year earlier, according to FactSet, a dramatic improvement from the 21% decline they forecast at the end of September.

"There was a low bar that corporations leaped over," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments. "As you see the pandemic continue to rage in the U.S. and globally, corporations are dealing with it a lot better than investors expected."

Among individual stocks, Lyft shares edged up 0.7% after the ride-hailing company's revenue and number of active riders climbed as lockdowns eased in some cities.

U.S. bond markets are closed Wednesday for Veterans Day. The yield on 10-year Treasurys has climbed for four straight days and ended Tuesday at 0.970%, its highest since March 19.

In commodities, oil prices extended their advance. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, rose 1% to $44.06 a barrel. Data from the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday showed a large drop in U.S. crude oil stockpiles, adding to the bullish sentiment on oil.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1%. Major Asian equity benchmarks ended the day on a mixed note. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose 1.8% to close at its highest level since 1991. South Korea's Kospi rose 1.4% to its highest in over two years.

The main benchmarks in both Hong Kong and China ended the day lower. Shares in some of China's biggest tech companies fell sharply for a second day.

The moves echoed a pullback in U.S. tech stocks on Tuesday, and came after China released new draft antimonopoly rules for online platforms. The rules signaled an increased appetite by Beijing authorities to rein in its dominant technology companies.

Write to Karen Langley at karen.langley@wsj.com and Will Horner at William.Horner@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 1617ET

