Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nasdaq, S&P 500 down 4 of 5 sessions

05/21/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A choppy session to end a volatile week as investors head out for the weekend with mostly upbeat economic data.

Business activity picked up in May, according to a private survey.

Sales of previously owned homes dropped last month because there weren't enough homes to sell, driving median home prices to a record high.

The Dow gained 123 points on Friday. The S&P 500 slipped 3 and the Nasdaq was down 64.

Ken Kamen of Mercadien Asset Management:

"If you're looking for the negative in the positive is this: people wondering whether that means things are going to overheat and the Fed is going to have to move sooner than most people think. I think the market, for the most part has baked in that the Fed is not going to do anything this year and change their stance. So I think today's activity, we should all just take with a smile and say things continue as they were."

Bitcoin related stocks were big losers after China's Vice Premier Liu He said his government was going to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. Coinbase, the world's largest publicly traded bitcoin exchange, shed nearly 4 percent. The price of bitcoin has lost about a quarter of its value this week alone.

While many national retailers are getting rid of mask mandates for employees, Gap Inc. is not. The parent of Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta stores said employees will have to continue wearing masks. It also asked customers who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks when shopping. Gap shares were little changed ahead of its quarterly results next week.

Boeing plans to boost output for the 737 MAX by the fall of next year, industry sources told Reuters. Boeing declined to confirm. The comeback for Boeing's fastest-selling jet after two deadly crashes forced a global grounding has been hobbled by safety issues. Boeing closed the day up by more than 3 percent.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pOil jumps on weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico
RE
05:54pNasdaq, S&P 500 down 4 of 5 sessions
RE
05:35pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunications Services Down On Rotation Out Of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pS&P, Fitch affirms South Africa's sovereign rating, outlook
RE
05:33pEUROPEAN UNION  : ESMA Staff Stakeholder contacts in the First Quarter 2021
PU
05:31pHealth Care Flat As Risk Aversion Hurts Biotech, Buoys Health Insurers -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:28pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks close mostly lower with tech; dollar up after factory data
RE
05:27pWhite House would back smaller broadband internet boost
RE
05:25pTSX falls 0.08% to 19,527.30
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar rises on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data
3Bitcoin ends day on the ropes after China clamps down on mining, trading
4EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. : EBANG INTERNATIONAL : China vows to crack down on bitcoin mining, trading ..
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...

HOT NEWS