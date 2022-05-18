Nasdaq, S&P 500 drop 3% as growth stocks rally wanes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Target Corp sinks as Q1 profit halves
* Megacap growth stocks top drag on S&P 500, Nasdaq
* Indexes slump: Dow 2.56%, S&P 3.07%, Nasdaq 3.61%
May 18 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 dropped 3% on
Wednesday as a rally in growth shares faded amid economic growth
concerns, while Target plunged to the bottom of the S&P 500
after the retailer became the latest victim of surging prices.
Target Corp's first-quarter profit halved and the
company warned of a bigger margin hit on rising fuel and freight
costs. Its shares fell 25.2% and were tracking their worst day
since the Black Monday crash on Oct. 19, 1987.
The retailer's results come a day after rival Walmart Inc
trimmed its profit forecast. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF
declined 8.2%.
All of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with consumer
discretionary and technology stocks down
5.7% and 3.5%, respectively.
Rising inflation, the conflict in Ukraine, prolonged supply
chain snarls, pandemic-related lockdowns in China and prospects
of aggressive policy tightening by central banks have weighed on
the markets recently, stoking concerns about a global economic
slowdown.
Wells Fargo Investment Institute on Wednesday adjusted its
economic expectations to make a mild U.S. recession its base
case for the end of 2022 and early 2023 based on economic data.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Tuesday that
the U.S central bank will raise rates as high as needed to kill
a surge in inflation.
Traders are pricing in 50 basis point interest rate hikes by
the Fed in June and July.
"A portion of the market is definitely focusing on a
potential growth slowdown," said Zachary Hill, head of portfolio
management at Horizon Investments.
"The Fed is dead set on tightening financial conditions and
that means lower equity valuations and wider credit spreads."
The S&P 500 is down 16.8% so far in 2022 and the Nasdaq has
fallen more than 26%, hit by growth stocks.
Valuations for stocks as measured by the forward
price-to-earnings ratio have come down sharply in recent weeks
and that has increased the appeal of shares for some investors.
"Until we have clarity (on Fed), the markets are going to
continue to be volatile," Brooke May, managing partner at
investment advisory firm Evans May Wealth said.
"But at this point, valuations are starting to look
attractive and while it could go lower, these are pretty fair
valuations, so hopefully we're getting close to a bottom."
Rate-sensitive Big Tech and growth companies such as
Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Google
owner-Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms, Tesla Inc
and Amazon.com fell between 3.5% and 6.0%
after leading a sharp rebound in the previous session.
At 12:08 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 836.46 points, or 2.56%, at 31,818.13, the S&P 500
was down 125.35 points, or 3.07%, at 3,963.50, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 432.54 points, or 3.61%, at
11,551.99.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, rose to 29.54 points, after falling for six
straight sessions.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.97-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 3.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 32 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 129 new lows.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)