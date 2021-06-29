Log in
Nasdaq, S&P 500 edge up to record high close

06/29/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
It was a day of small moves on Wall Street Tuesday but that was just enough to set new record closing highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

The Dow also saw a modest bounce: It gained 9 points. The S&P 500 was very little changed. The Nasdaq rose 27 points.

Economic data set the tone for the day. Consumer confidence jumped to levels not seen since before the global health crisis. And home prices continue to turn heads. The S&P/Case Shiller index showed home prices in 20 metropolitan areas posted an annual gain of 14.9 percent in April, that's the largest price hike in 15-1/2 years.

Peter Cardillo is chief market economist, Spartan Capital Securities:

"You know, earlier in the morning, the futures were pointing to a mixed session, and then, of course, when the economic numbers began to come out, we had a nice rally. And all the indices at this time, with the exception of a section of the utilities, are higher. And I think part of it is also, you know, tomorrow's the end of the quarter. So you might still have some last minute window dressing here."

Moderna shares touched an all-new high. The drugmaker said its vaccine showed promise in inoculating people against the Delta variant that's now spreading around the world. Shares also got a boost as India granted permission for the Moderna vaccine to be imported into the country. Shares of Moderna jumped 5 percent.

Morgan Stanley was a standout for the banking sector as many banks announced dividend payouts. The Wall Street bank gave investors the biggest surprise when it announced it would double its dividend starting in the third quarter. The stock jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday.

United Airlines confirmed it is making the largest-ever jet order in company history. The air carrier announced it will buy 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets and 70 of the Airbus A321neo at a price tag worth about $30 billion. Shares of United finished lower for the day.


© Reuters 2021
