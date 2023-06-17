STORY: U.S. stocks fell across the board Friday but the Nasdaq and S&P 500 remain near 14-month highs after economic data this week pointed to cooling inflation, eclipsing concerns about further interest rate hikes.

The Dow dropped three-tenths of one percent, The S&P 500 lost nearly four tenths and the Nasdaq slid about seven tenths.

The Federal Reserve left rates unchanged this week but signaled more increases were likely this year. Two policymakers Friday reinforced this view curtailing some optimism that the central bank is nearing the end of its aggressive hikes.

However, GraniteShares ETF Founder and CEO Will Rhind said the market is in a better place than many expected.

"The market is feeling good at the moment Sentiment is positive. The biggest fear that people had, you know, for the last couple of years has been inflation. And clearly that's been the story.

That's why the Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates in the way that they have with inflation coming down. We still have full employment in the economy, so the economy is still intact.

These sort of fears of an imminent recession or imminent collapse seem to be going away by the day, and therefore, you know, we're we're in a situation, I think that is more positive than perhaps people thought a few months ago."

Fueled by recent strong gains in Nvidia and other megacaps, the Nasdaq logged its eighth consecutive week of gains, its longest streak of weekly advance since March 2019.

While the S&P 500 climbed for the fifth straight week.