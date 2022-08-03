Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nasdaq ends at 3-month high as PayPal fuels hopes

08/03/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: U.S. stocks surged higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting its highest level since early May and megacaps Apple, Amazon and Meta Platforms all finishing the session with big gains.

The Dow jumped more than a percent and quarter. The S&P 500 gained more than a percent and a half, while the Nasdaq surged more than two and a half percent.

Data out Wednesday showed the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up in July and that supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased, supporting the view that the economy was not in recession.

Sam Stovall is chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

"Well, I think what we're seeing is better-than-expected data certainly in terms of the Institute of Supply Management numbers that came in stronger than expected. So I think because the economy continues to breath on its own, investors - as a result - are breathing a sigh of relief."

A fresh batch of strong results from companies including PayPal and CVS boosted sentiment in a largely upbeat earnings season.

Shares of PayPal closed up more than 9% after the fintech firm raised its annual profit guidance and said activist investor Elliott Management took a more than $2 billion stake in the company.

CVS Health gained more than 6% after the largest U.S. pharmacy chain raised its annual profit forecast after posting strong quarterly results.

Share of Starbucks rose more than 4% after the coffee chain reported upbeat quarterly profits.

And Moderna surged about 16% after the vaccine maker announced a $3 billion share buyback plan and posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pTwo-thirds majority of U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden's joining NATO
RE
05:59pTech Up as Services Data Whets Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:58pRobinhood markets inc cfo says overall customer acquisition is…
RE
05:53pU.S. Justice Department sues Trump adviser Navarro over White House records
RE
05:53pConsumer Cos Up After Services Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:50pNasdaq ends at 3-month high as PayPal fuels hopes
RE
05:49pElon Musk's Twitter countersuit due by Friday as acrimony grows
RE
05:42pAPA Corp buys West Texas oil producing land for $505 mln
RE
05:42pRobinhood markets inc ceo says tesla to become our first partne…
RE
05:41pU.S. regulators defend requiring more data on monkeypox drug
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44 billion deal
2JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
3Maersk CEO sees Q3 in line with Q2, weakening market in Q4
4BMW Shares Drop After Flagging 2nd Half Challenges
5Evofem Biosciences : Strengthens Board of Directors - Form 8-K

HOT NEWS