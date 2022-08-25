Nasdaq ends sharply up, fueled by Nvidia and Amazon

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Data shows mild U.S. economic contraction in second
quarter
* Salesforce falls after slashing outlook
* Tesla slides as 3-for-1 stock split kicks in
Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended sharply higher on
Thursday, lifted by gains in Nvidia and other technology-related
stocks as investors focused on the Federal Reserve's Jackson
Hole conference for clues about the central bank's policy
outlook.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to give a speech on Friday
that investors will dissect for indications of how aggressively
the Fed may move to raise interest rates as it battles
decades-high inflation.
"We're in a period of time between the end of the
second-quarter earnings season and meaningful additional data
from the Federal Reserve. Markets are churning a bit with a
reasonably low level of volatility," said Bill Northey, senior
investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Minneapolis.
The yield on the closely watched 10-year Treasury note
faded after recently hitting a two-month high.
Declining interest rates tend to benefit technology stocks
trading at high valuations.
"Lower interest rates have certainly put some support
underneath some of the more growth-oriented sectors," Northey
said.
Nvidia rose after the graphics chipmaker gave a
weaker-than-expected quarterly forecast that many investors
viewed as signaling the worst of a sales downturn may be over.
That drove a rally in the Philadelphia semiconductor index
.
Apple, Amazon and Google-owner Alphabet
also rose, making substantial contributions to the
Nasdaq's increase.
Data earlier in the day showed the U.S. economy contracted
less than initially thought in the second quarter, dispelling
some fears that a recession was underway.
Traders see a slightly greater likelihood of a third
75-basis-point interest hike from the Fed at its policy meeting
next month, compared with a 50-basis-point increase.
Fed officials on Thursday were noncommittal about the size
of the interest rate increase they plan to approve at their
Sept. 20-21 meeting, but they continued hammering the point that
rates will rise and stay high until such high rates of inflation
have been squeezed from the economy.
Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc slid after a
3-for-1 stock split came into effect.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 59.77 points, or 1.44%, to end at 4,200.54 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 206.15 points, or
1.69%, to 12,641.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 332.74 points, or 1.01%, to 33,298.67.
Following Thurday's rally, the S&P 500 remains down about
12% in 2022, while the Nasdaq is down about 20%.
Citigroup Inc climbed after saying it plans to close
its consumer and commercial banking businesses in Russia
starting this quarter.
Salesforce Inc fell after it cut its annual
forecasts over "measured" spending from clients and a hit from a
stronger dollar.
Additional chipmakers rallying on Thursday included Advanced
Micro Devices and Broadcom.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Devik Jain and Chavi Mehta
in Bengaluru and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing
by Maju Samuel, Aditya Soni and Grant McCool)