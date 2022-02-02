Nasdaq extends rally on Alphabet, AMD results

* Alphabet rises on upbeat sales, stock split
* AMD surges on strong outlook, results; lifts chipmakers
* PayPal slides on weak first-quarter outlook
* Starbucks down after lowering profit forecast
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04%, S&P 0.53%, Nasdaq 0.78%
Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq was set to extend gains for the
fourth straight session on Wednesday, following a turbulent
start to the year, as Google-parent Alphabet and chipmaker
Advanced Micro Devices' shares surged after strong quarterly
results.
Alphabet Inc rose 8.2% after reporting record
quarterly sales on Tuesday, and said it plans to undertake a
20-to-one stock split.
The stock split should make it more appealing to retail
investors, said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for
Markets.com, adding that Alphabet earnings will underpin a
return in confidence in beaten down technology names.
"After all the tumult of January, solid earnings can be a
catalyst for gains."
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc, which is set to
report results on Wednesday, rose 1.4%, and Amazon.com Inc
slated to report on Thursday firmed 1.1%.
Last month, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell as much as
19% from its all-time high in November as investors dumped
highly valued growth stocks on prospects of faster-than-expected
rate hikes.
Traders are betting on five rate hikes this year after
hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve last month.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc climbed 8.5% after the
company on Tuesday forecast 2022 revenue above expectations,
following strong quarterly demand for its semiconductors,
despite global supply snags.
Other chipmakers including Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm
Inc and Micron Technology Inc rose nearly 3.6%
each.
"Some will see this (Alphabet results) as a positive sign,
the next leg in the bull market as structural winners continue
to impress," AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould said.
At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 15.25 points, or 0.04%, at 35,420.49, the S&P 500
was up 24.05 points, or 0.53%, at 4,570.59, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 111.20 points, or 0.78%, at 14,457.20.
U.S. private payrolls unexpectedly fell by 301,000 jobs in
January as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections disrupted
business activity, the ADP National Employment Report showed.
The more comprehensive jobs report is due on Friday.
Of the companies that have reported results so far during
this earnings season, 78.8% of them have beaten analysts'
earnings estimates, compared with an average of 84% over the
past four quarters, according to Refinitiv data.
PayPal Holdings Inc slumped 24.8% after it forecast
first-quarter revenue and profit well below expectations.
Starbucks Corp fell 0.8% as the coffee chain
lowered its estimates for profits this year and said it will
raise menu prices in 2022 and reduce spending to offset soaring
costs for labor and goods.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.18-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 1.89-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 13 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Medha Singh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)