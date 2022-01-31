Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nasdaq futures edge higher at end of turbulent month

01/31/2022 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Nasdaq 100 futures rose on Monday, with the tech-heavy index on track for the worst month since 2008 as investors shied away from stocks with lofty valuations amid aggressive rate hike expectations, mixed earnings and geopolitical tensions.

Valuations of growth and technology stocks, the star performers of 2021, have come under increasing scrutiny, with the Nasdaq declining 12% so far this month, as of Friday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve made it clear at the end of its monetary policy meeting last week it intends to combat the four-decade high inflation by hiking key interest rates more aggressively than many market participants expected.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in almost five rate increases by year-end, with some banks, such as the Bank of America now eyeing seven hikes this year.

Geopolitical tensions have added to market uncertainty, with the U.S. threatening Russia with new economic sanctions if it attacks Ukraine.

At 6:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 170 points, or 0.49%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.5 points, or 0.21%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 49.75 points, or 0.34%.

The percentage of individual investors with a bearish outlook, or expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, hit a 9-year high in the latest American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey.

The bellwether S&P 500 has fallen 7% so far this month and is on track to report its worst month since the pandemic-led crash in March 2020.

A steep drop in stocks has investors gauging equity valuations to determine whether now is the time to bargain hunt, with some eyeing results that could bolster the case for investors looking to buy at a discount.

The fourth-quarter earnings season continues with Google parent Alphabet, Amazon and Meta Platforms expected to report later this week, following strong results from Apple and Microsoft this month.

As of Friday, of the 168 S&P 500 companies that have posted earnings so far, 77.4% reported above analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Tesla rose 2.1% premarket after Credit Suisse raised its rating on the company's stock to "outperform", after the electric-car maker's shares fell nearly 10% each for the last two weeks.

Plant-based patty maker Beyond Meat rose 5% after Barclays upgraded the stock to "overweight".

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.37% 2667.02 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
APPLE INC. 6.98% 170.33 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.40% 301.71 Delayed Quote.-10.30%
TESLA, INC. 2.08% 846.35 Delayed Quote.-19.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:47aIndia's top refiner posts higher quarterly profit on margin boost
RE
08:47aBritish pig farmers fear ruin as butcher shortage creates slaughter backlog
RE
08:46aRyanair sees very strong summer if no COVID setback
RE
08:46aUNICREDIT : Cfra raises target price to eur 15 from eur 12.50…
RE
08:41aNasdaq futures edge higher at end of turbulent month
RE
08:38aMexico's Economic Recovery Suffers Setback With Another Quarterly Contraction -- Update
DJ
08:36aPolice say Ottawa truck protest to dwindle, demonstrators remain stubborn
RE
08:34aUnicredit ceo says cross-border mergers in europe are not "some…
RE
08:29aGermany's Inflation Decelerates in January
DJ
08:28aUnicredit ceo says things can happen at any time but having pro…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016
2Facebook owner Meta to lift veil off its metaverse business
3Italy's Saipem sinks after profit warning and call for cash
4Ryanair sees very strong summer if no COVID setback
5Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Berkeley, Beyond Meat, Tesco, ..

HOT NEWS