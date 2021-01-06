Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nasdaq futures tumble as investors brace for possible Blue Wave

01/06/2021 | 02:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. flag covers the front facade of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell more than 1% on Wednesday as investors priced in the prospect of Democrats winning both races in a Senate run-off election in Georgia that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

Edison Research called one of the races for Democrat Raphael Warnock, unseating incumbent Kelly Loeffler, while Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff held a slim lead over Republican David Perdue in the other with 98% of votes counted.

A Democrat-controlled Senate would give more scope for President-elect Joe Biden to act on his reform plans including new COVID-19 stimulus, but it could also mean higher corporate taxes and tighter regulations on the technology mega-caps - policies not typically favored by Wall Street.

"A 'blue wave' might not be a bad outcome for markets as decisive fiscal action will help to accelerate economic recovery," said Vasu Menon, investment strategy executive director OCBC Bank, Singapore.

"This will be broadly bullish for risk assets, particularly equities, credit, commodities, and emerging market securities."

By 2:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 89 points, or 0.29%. Constituents of the blue-chip Dow are generally expected to benefit from a pickup in economic activity.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.25 points, or 0.14%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 147 points, or 1.15%.

Hopes of a vaccine-powered economic recovery in 2021 had powered Wall Street's main indexes to record highs in late-December, but sentiment has recently been dented by the discovery of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus and the latest restrictions.

Analysts also expect the market to consolidate December's gains in January as asset managers look to rebalance their portfolios that had been heavily tilted toward equities.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 30391.6 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
NASDAQ 100 0.85% 12802.375783 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 12818.960246 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 0.71% 3726.86 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50aCROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY : announces its first Webinar Panel Discussion for 2021 Exploring The Cyber Skills Shortage
PU
02:48aChina says to take necessary measures to safeguard rights of app firms banned by U.S.
RE
02:46aBANK OF THAILAND : Monetary Policy Report, December 2020
PU
02:45aSouth Africa's rand muted as investors eye COVID-19 council meeting
RE
02:44aNurse first in netherlands to get covid-19 jab, one of europe's last countries to begin vaccinations
RE
02:40aUK lockdown causes biggest drop in new car sales since World War Two
RE
02:35aNasdaq futures tumble as investors brace for possible Blue Wave
RE
02:33aUK firms report heavy impact from November lockdown - BCC
RE
02:32aShanghai stainless steel extends rally on firm demand, nickel's surge
RE
02:30aChina foreign ministry, on trump barring u.s. transactions with eight chinese apps including alipay, says china will take necessary measures to safeguard legitimate rights of companies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy
4TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., : Chinese fund managers rush to capitalize on investors' green fever
5OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Global stocks fall as investors brace for possible 'blue sweep' in Geor..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ