Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nasdaq hits record high on energy, tech boost

08/24/2021 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as a full U.S. approval of a COVID-19 shot helped boost shares of energy and travel-related companies, while gains in technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq to a fresh high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 35382.72. The S&P 500 rose 4.9 points, or 0.11%, to 4484.4, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 35.5 points, or 0.24%, to 14978.142 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52aCPP Group Says Foreign Currency Dented 1st Half Revenue, EBITDA -- Currency Comment
DJ
09:50aChina's Pinduoduo posts first quarterly profit
RE
09:48aTrafigura's head of Africa energy trading leaves company, sources say
RE
09:47aIndia's July oil imports hit 1-year low on refinery maintenance
RE
09:43aTrudeau pledges foreign home buyer ban, rent-to-own scheme in bid for Canada voters
RE
09:41aEnergy stocks shine in Canada as oil rebounds; bank stocks slide
RE
09:40aNasdaq hits record high on energy, tech boost
RE
09:40aVC DAILY : Fika Ventures Chases Opportunities
DJ
09:39aEnergy stocks shine in Canada as oil rebounds; bank stocks slide
RE
09:38aUK debt office urged to launch green gilts with 10-12 year maturity
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
3Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
4Oil extends gains on brighter demand outlook, Mexico outages
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'

HOT NEWS