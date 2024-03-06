STORY: Wall Street's main indexes dropped sharply on Tuesday, with Apple and chip stocks weighing heavily on the Nasdaq.

The Dow and S&P 500 each shed 1% and the Nasdaq plunged nearly 1.7%.

Apple shares shed nearly 3% after a research report showed iPhone sales in China fell 24% year-over-year in the first six weeks of 2024. The drop comes amid increasing popularity for smartphones made by Chinese rival Huawei.

But shares of Apple are still a good bet, says Jimmy Lee, CEO of The Wealth Consulting Group.

"It's a great company that has incredible market share for what they do. And right now, it's underperformed the NASDAQ dramatically, and even the S&P 500 over the last 12 months, by over half I believe, the S&P 500. And so if you're looking to get into a name like that and if you like the company from a value perspective, you can see a little bit of value there, right, versus maybe the ones that are trading at higher valuations and near all-time highs."

Speaking of those stocks with high valuations, the chip sector was battered after Bloomberg News reported that Advanced Micro Devices hit a roadblock in its efforts to sell an artificial intelligence chip tailored for the Chinese market as Washington cracks down on tech exports to Beijing.

The Philadelphia semiconductor index shed 2%.

On the upside, Target shares rallied 12% after the retailer forecast annual comparable sales largely above estimates, betting on same-day services, product launches and a new membership program to boost spending.

Investors now turn their attention to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday, and the crucial non-farm payrolls report, due out on Friday, for more clues about interest rate policy.