Nasdaq leads Wall Street higher as investors brace for megacap earnings

*
Earnings from Microsoft, Alphabet awaited
*
Coca-Cola jumps on raising annual outlook
*
3M falls on cutting FY forecast on dollar impact
*
GM shares up as profit beats estimates
*
Indexes up: Dow 0.44%, S&P 0.93%, Nasdaq 1.56%
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose for
the third straight session on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq, as a
fall in U.S. Treasury yields lifted megacap growth companies
including Microsoft and Alphabet ahead of their earnings reports
later in the day.
Shares of Microsoft and Google-owner Alphabet
were up 0.6% and 1.2% respectively, while Apple
and Amazon.com also rose ahead of reporting
quarterly earnings this week.
Earnings from the companies will offer a glimpse into how
corporate America is holding up in the face of decades-high
inflation and tighter financial conditions.
"There is a positive view (on technology earnings)," said
Giuseppe Sette, president of AI investment platform Toggle. "In
a way, their ability to play through an inflationary cycle is
strong, especially because tech has always had a very flexible
ability to adjust prices."
The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped against a drop in the
10-year Treasury yield which touched a session low
of 4.06% from 4.23% on Monday.
The earnings season has been better than expected, with
nearly three quarters of the 129 companies in the S&P 500 having
beaten estimates, according to Refinitiv data.
Among Dow components, Coca-Cola Co rose 0.7% after
the company raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts,
banking on steady demand amid price increases.
3M, on the other hand, fell 0.8% as it cut its
full-year revenue and profit forecasts due to a stronger dollar.
Meanwhile, General Motors added 2.8% after
reaffirming its full-year outlook.
Raytheon Technologies Corp fell 2.1% after the
aerospace supplier trimmed its 2022 sales outlook, while United
Parcel Service Inc added 3.0% on posting a
stronger-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit.
While earnings reports are expected to influence trading
decisions this week, U.S. stock markets rose in the past two
sessions after signs of economic softness suggested the effects
of the Federal Reserve's policy aimed at curbing decades-high
inflation were taking root.
Markets are still pricing in a fourth straight 75 basis
point rate hike from the Fed on Nov. 2, but as a survey showed
U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October amid rising concerns
about inflation and a possible recession next year, bets of
another jumbo-sized raise in December eased.
Toggle's Sette noted that it is not yet a done deal that
investors are shifting towards a more dovish Fed. However, "it's
quite possible that we see a classic Fed error."
At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 138.99 points, or 0.44%, at 31,638.61, the S&P 500
was up 35.21 points, or 0.93%, at 3,832.55, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 170.87 points, or 1.56%, at 11,123.48.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 5.16-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 4.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and one new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 76 new lows.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)