Nasdaq rises on boost from growth stocks ahead of Fed minutes

Growth stocks bounce as Treasury yields drop
Tesla jumps as Citigroup upgrades
Nordstrom falls on trimming profit forecast
Fed minutes from November meeting at 2 p.m. ET
Indexes: Nasdaq up 0.54%, Dow flat, S&P up 0.25%
Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led gains among major Wall
Street indexes on Wednesday, as growth stocks rose after a mixed
bag of economic data led to a drop in Treasury yields, while
investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy
meeting.
The minutes, due at 2 p.m. ET, could show how deep any
emerging disagreement has begun to run at the Fed as it ends the
push to "front-load" rate hikes and begins feeling the way in
smaller steps to an eventual stopping point.
Heavyweight stocks, including Microsoft Corp,
Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc, rose
between 0.1% and 0.9%.
Tesla Inc jumped 5.6% after Citigroup upgraded the
electric-vehicle maker's stock to "neutral" from a "sell"
rating.
Data showing a more-than-expected rise in Americans filing
for unemployment benefits last week helped bring down the yield
on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note.
Meanwhile, U.S. business activity contracted for a fifth
straight month in November, while consumer sentiment ticked
higher. New home sales rose more than expected in October.
The disparate data bolstered expectations of a 50-basis
point rate increase at the Fed's next meeting in December.
"It's a perverse move in the markets, that bad news is good
news," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset
Management in Chicago.
"Then the next step to that is maybe the Fed stops
raising rates faster than what they have been saying, and that's
really what is fueling the market."
Wall Street's three main indexes are on track for their
second straight month of gains, riding on a better-than-feared
earnings season, signs of cooling inflation and hopes of smaller
rate hikes.
Trading volume is likely to be thin heading into the
Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, with the U.S. stock market
open for a half-session on Friday.
At 12:28 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 10.20 points, or 0.03%, at 34,108.30, the S&P 500
was up 10.15 points, or 0.25%, at 4,013.73, and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 60.84 points, or 0.54%, at
11,235.24.
Deere & Co jumped 6.0% to lead the gains on S&P 500
on reporting a higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
Nordstrom Inc fell 5.4% as the fashion retailer cut
its profit forecast amid steep markdowns to attract
inflation-wary customers.
Gloomy forecasts from a slew of retailers including Dollar
Tree and Target Corp indicate inflation's hold
over consumer spending, especially heading into the all
important holiday season.
The S&P 500 energy sector index fell 1.9% tracking
lower oil prices after the Group of Seven nations looked at a
price cap on Russian oil.
Autodesk Inc slipped 5.3% after cutting forecasts
for annual billing and free cash flow.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.37-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and no new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 76 new highs and 97 new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta, Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)