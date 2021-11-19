Nasdaq set for record open as economic concerns drive tech gains

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or
* Travel stocks slump as European COVID cases rise
* Nvidia extends gains after strong results
* Intuit surges on forecast hike
* Futures: Dow down 0.64%, S&P down 0.25%, Nasdaq up 0.41%
Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq was set for a record open on
Friday as investors sought sectors less exposed to economic
ructions ahead of voting on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion
spending bill, while rising COVID-19 cases in Europe also dented
sentiment.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones were set to fall
tracking losses in banks, airlines and other economically
sensitive sectors. Uncertainty over rising inflation and the
Federal Reserve's policy tightening also kept demand for
cyclical stocks low.
The U.S. House of Representatives early on Friday delayed an
anticipated vote on passage of Biden's social programs and
climate change investment bill, and reconvened at 8 a.m. EST
(1300 GMT) to complete the legislation.
In Europe, rising COVID-19 cases saw Austria outline plans
for a full lockdown, while Germany could follow suit amid a new
wave of infections.
"There's some pandemic risk. However, I don't believe that
the U.S. will head in the direction like Austria headed today.
If Germany institutes a full lockdown, that would probably have
an impact, again, to the supply chain," said Tom Mantione,
managing director, UBS Private Wealth Management in Stamford,
Connecticut.
"The biggest risk here to the market is not legislative
policy or pandemic... If the Fed chooses to react quickly and
aggressively to persistent inflation, then the markets (are)
going to have a problem."
Shares of Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com and
Microsoft Corp - stocks which have largely persevered
through economic shocks since 2020 - rose between 0.3% and 0.7%
in premarket trade, while Netflix added more than 1%.
Chipmaker Nvidia also boosted Nasdaq futures,
rising 1.3% in heavy trade after posting strong quarterly
results late Wednesday.
On the other hand, carriers including Delta Air Lines
, United Airlines and American Airlines,
and cruiseliners Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival
Corp fell between 1.4% and 3.3%.
Major oil firms, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron
Corp, slipped 2.4% and 3.3% as crude prices sank, while
Wall Street's big banks were down between 1.4% and 2.5%,
tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury yields.
At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 230 points,
or 0.64%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 11.75 points, or
0.25% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 67.75 points, or
0.41%.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq eked out record highs on
Thursday following strong technology and retail earnings. Both
indexes were headed for mild weekly gains, while the Dow Jones
was set for a second straight week of losses.
Among major premarket movers, Intuit Inc jumped
12.7% as brokerages raised their price targets on the income tax
software company after it beat quarterly estimates and raised
forecast. The stock was the top S&P 500 gainer in premarket
trade.
Applied Materials Inc dropped 6.1% after the
chipmaker forecast first-quarter sales and profit below market
estimates on supply chain woes.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Devik Jain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)