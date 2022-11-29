Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Nasdaq set for small gains as Tesla leads growth shares higher

11/29/2022 | 09:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Oil companies rise amid recovery in crude prices

*

Roku drops on ratings downgrade

*

Consumer confidence data expected at 10 a.m. ET

*

Futures: Nasdaq up 0.16%, S&P flat, Dow down 0.17%

Nov 29 (Reuters) -

U.S. stock index futures were largely flat on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq set to open slightly higher as Tesla led gains among beaten-down growth shares.

Investors also kept a close watch on China in hopes that public unrest in the country could lead to a quicker easing of COVID-19 curbs by its government.

"The global economic recovery, especially in that of the high inflation zones of the U.S., Europe and the UK, hinges on Chinese supply chains being back up and running," said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

"Naturally, investors are grasping at any signs of perceived easing (in zero-COVID) or recovery as a cause for optimism."

Wall Street's main indexes ended about 1.5% lower in the previous session amid protests in China, while Apple closed at a near three-week low on worries about a hit to iPhone production.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 56 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.16%.

Shares of Tesla Inc rose 1.2% in premarket trading. Other growth stocks such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc rose between 0.2% and 0.6%.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Pinduoduo Inc and JD.com Inc rose between 5% and 6.8% as China broadened equity financing channels for property developers.

Roku Inc dropped 3.6% after KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the streaming device makers' stock to "sector weight" from "overweight".

Oil companies Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp gained about 1% each, tracking higher crude prices amid expectations that the OPEC+ would agree to cut oil output during its December meeting.

On the data front, a report is expected to show that consumer confidence in November eased further to 100.00 from 102.50 in the previous month amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.50% 75.88 Delayed Quote.-36.12%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.58% 93.95 Delayed Quote.-43.65%
APPLE INC. -2.63% 144.22 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
BRENT OIL 2.94% 85.25 Delayed Quote.7.57%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -2.91% 178.36 Delayed Quote.56.54%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -3.00% 109.81 Delayed Quote.85.01%
JD.COM, INC. 0.87% 49.91 Delayed Quote.-28.77%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.36% 108.78 Delayed Quote.-67.66%
NASDAQ 100 -1.43% 11587.75 Real-time Quote.-27.97%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.58% 11049.5 Real-time Quote.-28.24%
PINDUODUO INC. 12.62% 74.05 Delayed Quote.27.02%
ROKU, INC. -3.87% 53.91 Delayed Quote.-76.38%
SCA PROPERTY GROUP -1.08% 2.74 Delayed Quote.-8.42%
TESLA, INC. 0.03% 182.92 Delayed Quote.-48.07%
WTI 2.83% 78.299 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Latest news "Economy"
09:12aColumn-Crude oil hit by heavy fund sales as fears about cap recede: Kemp
RE
09:12aCanada 3Q GDP Rises Strong-Than-Expected 2.9% -- Update
DJ
09:09aNasdaq set for small gains as Tesla leads growth shares higher
RE
09:08aU.S. house annual prices slow again in September
RE
09:08aSMBC joins list of lessors pursuing Russian claims through the courts
RE
09:04aBiden nominates U.S. attorneys in California, Kansas
RE
09:04aCanada 3Q GDP Rises Strong-Than-Expected 2.9%
DJ
08:57aVirtu Financial sues SEC, says regulator failed to provide response to FOIA request
RE
08:56aIreland ends post-crisis ban on bank bonuses, lifts pay cap
RE
08:56aGeneral Asim Munir takes charge as chief of Pakistan's powerful army
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
3Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
4Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half
5Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Boohoo, Darden, IMI...

HOT NEWS