Nasdaq set for small gains as Tesla leads growth shares higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
Oil companies rise amid recovery in crude prices
Roku drops on ratings downgrade
Consumer confidence data expected at 10 a.m. ET
Futures: Nasdaq up 0.16%, S&P flat, Dow down 0.17%
Nov 29 (Reuters) -
U.S. stock index futures were largely flat on Tuesday, with
the Nasdaq set to open slightly higher as Tesla led gains among
beaten-down growth shares.
Investors also kept a close watch on China in hopes that
public unrest in the country could lead to a quicker easing of
COVID-19 curbs by its government.
"The global economic recovery, especially in that of the
high inflation zones of the U.S., Europe and the UK, hinges on
Chinese supply chains being back up and running," said Richard
Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.
"Naturally, investors are grasping at any signs of
perceived easing (in zero-COVID) or recovery as a cause for
optimism."
Wall Street's main indexes ended about 1.5% lower in the
previous session amid protests in China, while Apple closed at a
near three-week low on worries about a hit to iPhone production.
At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 56 points,
or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.03%,
and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.16%.
Shares of Tesla Inc rose 1.2% in premarket trading.
Other growth stocks such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
and Meta Platforms Inc rose between 0.2% and
0.6%.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, Pinduoduo Inc and JD.com Inc
rose between 5% and 6.8% as China broadened equity
financing channels for property developers.
Roku Inc dropped 3.6% after KeyBanc Capital Markets
downgraded the streaming device makers' stock to "sector weight"
from "overweight".
Oil companies Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp
gained about 1% each, tracking higher crude prices amid
expectations that the OPEC+ would agree to cut oil output during
its December meeting.
On the data front, a report is expected to show that
consumer confidence in November eased further to 100.00 from
102.50 in the previous month amid rising concerns about
inflation and a possible recession next year.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)